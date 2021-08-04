Ghost of Tsushima's co-op multiplayer mode is getting a standalone release

Since last fall, Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima has included a free cooperative multiplayer mode called Legends. As long as you owned a copy of the game, you had access to it. However, much like Rockstar did with Red Dead Online, Sony now plans to offer a standalone version of Legends.

Available starting on September 3rd, the company will sell this release of the mode for $19.99. Aside from some in-game cosmetics you can only earn by playing through Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player story, everything that’s included in the version that comes with the full game is also present here, and you can play with those who own the entire experience. That first point is important because Sucker Punch has various free updates planned for Legends, the most notable of which is a new mode called Rivals that comes out on the same day as the standalone release.

Taking a page from Destiny 2’s Gambit mode, Rivals pits two teams of two individuals against waves of enemies. As you defeat foes, you’ll earn a resource called “Magatama,” which you can use to delay the opposing team by doing things like casting curses on them. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you will unlock a final wave. Defeat that, and you’ll have won the match.

Sucker Punch has other updates for Legends planned, including a variety of quality-of-life tweaks. Starting on September 10th, the studio also plans to release content each week until October 1st. Players can look forward to new Survival mode maps and a more challenging version of last year’s raid.

If you decide you want to play through Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player story after experiencing Legends by itself, you can purchase an upgrade to the Director’s Cut, which includes the full story and a new island to explore, for $40 on PS4 or $50 on PS5.