Sony is making a 'Ghost of Tsushima' movie with John Wick director

Add Ghost of Tsushima to the list of PlayStation properties Sony plans to adapt into a multimedia franchise. Sony Pictures will turn the PlayStation 4’s swan song into a live-action movie, with Chad Stahelski of John Wick franchise fame set to direct. Deadline was the first to report on the news, with Sony later confirming the news . Developer Sucker Punch Productions will help produce the project, with Peter Kang there to represent the studio.

Loosely based on the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, who’s voiced by Japanese-American actor Daisuke Tsuji. After a disastrous defeat at hands of the Mongols in which his uncle is captured, Sakai, a samurai, takes it upon himself to free the island of Tsushima. Along the way, he’s forced to re-evaluate his moral code as he tries to wrest his home from the Mongols. Ghost of Tsushima has been both a critical and commercial success for Sony, selling 6.5 million copies since its debut last summer.