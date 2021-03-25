Sony is making a 'Ghost of Tsushima' movie with John Wick director
Add Ghost of Tsushima to the list of PlayStation properties Sony plans to adapt into a multimedia franchise. Sony Pictures will turn the into a live-action movie, with Chad Stahelski of fame set to direct. was the first to report on the news, with Sony later . Developer Sucker Punch Productions will help produce the project, with Peter Kang there to represent the studio.
Loosely based on the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, who’s voiced by Japanese-American actor Daisuke Tsuji. After a disastrous defeat at hands of the Mongols in which his uncle is captured, Sakai, a samurai, takes it upon himself to free the island of Tsushima. Along the way, he’s forced to re-evaluate his moral code as he tries to wrest his home from the Mongols. Ghost of Tsushima has been both a critical and commercial success for Sony, selling 6.5 million copies since its debut last summer.
Naturally, , the subsidiary Sony set up to create movies and TV shows based on its games, is also working on the project. Back when news of adaptation first broke, PlayStation Productions co-president Chris Parnell told The Hollywood Reporter the series was the “first of many” projects the company had planned. He wasn’t kidding.