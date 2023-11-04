Ghost Town lawsuit hints at alternate plans besides an amusement park

Nov. 3—MAGGIE VALLEY — The legal struggle for control of the former Ghost Town in the Sky property took another turn this week as the attorney for defendant Coastal Development LLC filed new documents with the N.C. Business Court.

The lawsuit, first filed in August 2022, has included a flurry of back and forth filings from attorneys for the plaintiff, Jill McClure and the defendant, Ghost Town in the Sky LLC, whose managing member is Coastal Development LLC, controlled by Frankie Wood of South Carolina.

McClure is the niece and heir of the late Alaska Presley, who owned the parcels comprising Ghost Town on Buck Mountain. Shortly before her death, Presley deeded the tracts to the new LLC in 2021, with 50-50 joint ownership by Presley and Wood. McClure inherited her aunt's controlling interest in the LLC upon her death in 2022.

Last month, McClure's attorney, Mary Euler, filed a motion for summary judgment with the court, asserting the facts of the case were clear and that her client's request to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky LLC was the only option to break a deadlock of an insolvent company and preserve the Buck Mountain property.

This week, Wood's attorney, Russell McLean, III, filed a brief and supporting documents with the court opposing Euler's motion. He argued the legal threshold for corporate dissolution is high and that Euler had not met the standard on several levels.

One of McClure's contentions has been the purported lack of development of the property, questioning Wood's claim that he has the ability to reopen it as an amusement park. An affidavit from Wood was filed in which he attested that he has been "involved with over 25 successful real estate investment and/or development projects," although the projects were unnamed.

McLean noted in the reply brief that his client had "expended enormous amounts of time and labor in beginning the project and moving it forward in an attempt to secure the substantial funding and engage numerous stakeholders, partners, and vendors in the successful reopening of the Ghost Town amusement park."

The amount of the investment needed to reopen Ghost Town was noted in the documents as between $79-80 million for which "verbal commitments" from a "major Charlotte-area real estate investor" had been received.

McLean contends in the filings that these verbal commitments have been "placed on hold pending the outcome of this lawsuit" and that obtaining the required funds to reopen Ghost Town has been "difficult, if not impossible."

The document expressed hope "that after this lawsuit is over, financing and investment will become available again if the entity survives with its real estate intact."

The court filing notes that while the funds to redevelop the Ghost Town property as an amusement park have not been secured, there is a possibility of "smaller-scale redevelopment."

Wood stated in his affidavit that there have been "alternative plans to develop the land in other ways."

One of the major issues at this point in the lawsuit is the value of the property. Euler filed an appraisal report last month that sought to establish the worth of the property at $6.54 million.

This week, McLean filed a separate appraisal report that values the property at $2.54 million.

The gap in the appraisal amounts is significant as the final value established could come into play should either one of the parties move to buy out the interests of the other.

Concerning the buyout option and other issues in contention in the case, Wood said in his affidavit, "I would like to say point blank that the company is not insolvent, that Coastal is willing to expend the funds necessary to keep moving forward and pay any expenses required for the protection of company assets, that it is a feasible project, and I am willing to put my money where my mouth is and spend a significant amount to back that up and buy out her (McClure's) interest."