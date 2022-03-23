‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ is a 4v1 co-op game that lets you play as a ghost

A new Ghostbusters game has been revealed and it's set to land later this year. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a four vs. one multiplayer title from IllFonic, the studio behind Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds . If you're familiar with those two games or Dead by Daylight , the basic premise of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will feel familiar.

Four players will team up as the Ghostbusters. You'll use the PKE Meter to detect a ghost and take them on with the Proton Pack, Particle Thrower and Ghost Trap. You'll need to subdue the ghost before they make a museum, prison, hotel or other public location too haunted.

On the flip side, as you may have surmised, the fifth player will control the ghost. You can fly and teleport between rifts. The ghost can possess objects and summon minions. They are also able to slime and stun the Ghostbusters so they can continue their haunting ways.

In the Ghostbusters' firehouse, you'll be able to customize your ghost or Ghostbuster, upgrade their abilities and equipment and practice firing the Particle Thrower. Two of the original Ghostbusters reprise their roles. You'll get missions from Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and receive wisdom from Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) at his occult bookstore.

If you don't feel like playing online (or don't have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to do that), you can play as a solo ghost or Ghostbuster with AI taking on the other roles. For everyone else, there's cross-platform multiplayer support across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is scheduled to arrive toward the end of 2022.