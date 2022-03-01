Free 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' visual novel for PlayStation sets the stage for the game

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda think they have a way to draw you into Ghostwire: Tokyo's universe before you even start playing: give away the prequel story. The two have released a free visual novel for PS4 and PS5, Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude, that sets the stage for the supernatural action adventure. The novel follows detective KK as he investigates strange events half a year before the main game.

The title has a purposefully "relaxed atmosphere" compared to the game, Scenario Writer Takahiro Kaji said. This is more about showing another side of KK before you see him in the game. You are encouraged to play through more than once, though, as it promises to reveal more sides of KK's team and Tokyo.

The PC version of Prelude will be available on March 8th, or just over two weeks before Ghostwire: Tokyo itself launches on March 25th. Yes, this novel ultimately a bid to sell more copies of the game, but it might be appreciated if you want more backstory for games than a simple text prologue or video trailer.