U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    -0.4800 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,510.83
    +192.77 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

'Ghostwire: Tokyo' will land on PS5 next spring

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer

Bethesda has narrowed down the release window for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo (which, if you remember, is a PlayStation 5 exclusive from a Microsoft-owned publisher). The supernatural action-adventure game will hit PS5 in spring 2022, after it was delayed from sometime later this year

Another pretty terrifying trailer emerged during Sony's PlayStation Showcase too. It shows otherworldly beings possessing people and more of the first-person action you can expect from this paranormal tale. Fun for all the family.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 2.6% lower as of 3:25 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came following a report by The Economic Times that the Indian government has requested additional data from Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India (SII), for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 (which is called Covovax in India).

  • Why Shares of Johnson & Johnson Are Down 2% Today

    What happened Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are down more than 2% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT Thursday as potential regulation for prescription drug prices becomes clearer. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) climbed on Thursday after the fitness equipment maker launched a private label clothing brand. As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Peloton's stock price was up more than 8%. Peloton Apparel will offer an array of women's, men's, and gender-neutral clothing priced from $15 to $118.

  • Moderna Stock Is Jumping Because It Just Unveiled an Experimental Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Could This Label Expansion Be a Blockbuster for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The EC's approval of Rinvoq for moderate to severe eczema is another step in the right direction for the company.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Philadelphia Investment Adviser Admits to $100 Million Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment adviser from Philadelphia admitted to defrauding dozens of investors out of more than $100 million.Brenda A. Smith, 61, was charged two years ago and accused of misleading investors in her hedge fund, Broad Reach Capital LP. She falsely claimed the fund made money and sent tens of millions of dollars out of the firm -- including about $2 million which she used to pay American Express bills, according to prosecutors.Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of securities

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 9

    Stocks fell on Thursday, with Wall Street logging a 4th consecutive day of losses. Ed Campbell, QMA Portfolio Manager and Managing Director and Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Apple event: Everything we expect from the big launch live stream, including iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods

    Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, a live streamed presentation called “California Streaming”. The new iPhone is likely to be the star of the event, as it is every September. You can read our full rundown of everything that’s coming with the iPhone here.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Are Up More Than 3% Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are up more than 3% as of 12:31 p.m. EDT today after the company announced a partnership with Proximie, a maker of surgical collaboration software. Proximie's software will be integrated into Teladoc's Solo platform. The move represents another brick in Teladoc's road to an end-to-end virtual healthcare experience.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.