‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ will arrive on March 25th

With Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Sifu on the docket for the next couple of months, PlayStation owners already had a bunch of console exclusives to look forward to in the near future. You can now add another one to your calendar. The delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo at last has a firm release date: March 25th.

Ghostwire: Tokyo update! See new gameplay and behind-the-scenes details in a special presentation from Bethesda this Thursday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/qTfvK9oYdJ pic.twitter.com/GPcTmNQ5A5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2022

The paranormal action-adventure game, which is coming to PS5 and PC, was initially supposed to arrive in late 2021, but publisher Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks pushed it back until this spring. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, PlayStation noted the release date in a YouTube video description.

That video, in case you were wondering, is a Ghostwire: Tokyo showcase, which will premiere at 5PM ET on Thursday (for those keeping tabs, that's 24 hours after a State of Play focused on Gran Turismo 7). We'll soon learn much more about the game, in which you'll team up with a spirit to save a desolate Tokyo from a supernatural threat. Those who pick up the deluxe edition will get three days of early access, as well as some bonus items.

Once it's live, you'll be able to watch the showcase below.