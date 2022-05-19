U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.28
    -28.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,144.52
    -345.55 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,398.44
    -19.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.99
    +3.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.42
    -1.17 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +25.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0094 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8300
    -0.0560 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0135 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3580
    -0.9390 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,783.03
    +477.56 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.68
    +10.44 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.78
    -152.31 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

GHX Survey Shows Senior Healthcare Leaders Most Concerned about Staff Burnout and Workforce Shortages

·5 min read

Organizations are Leveraging Technology, Rewards and Recognition Programs and Improving Benefits to Combat Challenges

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) found that senior healthcare leaders in the U.S. are most concerned about staff burnout and labor shortages when it comes to current workforce challenges. To address these issues, 80% of respondents indicated that increasing automation to reduce manual labor is a key strategy for their organization.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's estimated that the healthcare industry has lost 20 to 30 percent of its workforce. As a result, one in four hospitals in the U.S. anticipate critical staffing shortages according to HHS data from January 2022. Clinicians as well as non-clinical healthcare professionals across financial and operational departments cite exhaustion and burnout as reasons for voluntarily leaving the workforce.

Other workforce issues that are top of mind for healthcare executives include:

  • Cost and time associated with recruiting and training new talent

  • Wage price wars

  • Ability to adapt to new operating models (change management)

  • Loss of talent to other industries (e.g., Big Tech)

  • Development of new skills required to move to value-based care (e.g., data analytics, complex logistics)

  • Engaging remote staff

"Not only does automating processes help alleviate the burden of a short-staffed healthcare organization, but it can also improve the work experience," said Karen Conway, vice president, Healthcare Value, GHX and moderator of the Executive Roundtable session at Summit 2022. "For example, automating evidence-driven tasks such as scheduling follow up appointments for patients after discharge can both improve outcomes and increase efficiency and productivity, allowing employees to focus on more value-driven tasks."

The survey also found that more than half of respondents are implementing initiatives aimed at improving the workplace experience for staff, including rewards and recognition programs, diversity and equity initiatives, improved benefits programs and providing greater access to behavioral health resources.

Key Takeaways from the Executive Roundtable Discussion
GHX hosted an executive roundtable discussion at its annual Summit in Hollywood, Florida on May 11, 2022, using the results from this survey to guide the conversation. More than 30 leaders from provider and supplier organizations joined Dr. Melody Vanoy, vice president of Diversity & Inclusion at GHX, and Ginny Clark, a holistic leadership strategist and former Director of Executive Recruiting at Google, to discuss the myriad issues impacting the workforce and generate ideas on how to solve them. Key takeaways from the discussion include:

  • Increasing automation will help organizations maximize efficiency and lower costs at a time when hospitals and health systems are challenged to do more with less.

  • The industry needs to ensure that technology is truly enabling people to work more efficiently and reduce the number of problems that require time-consuming workarounds.

  • Support for diversity of thought is a strategic asset for many organizations. In addition to diverse hiring practices, having employees spend time in other departments can give them a new perspective on their work and help them connect the dots of the full healthcare experience.

  • Fundamentals matter. Higher staff turnover rates highlight the importance of having processes in place to guide the work and reduce the potential for burnout among new employees.

  • Ensuring employees feel connected to and are actively engaged with their work is an important step in increasing overall job satisfaction and retention. Some examples include asking supply chain applicants the right questions in interviews to understand their motivations for working in mission-driven organizations, as well as bringing veteran employees into the onboarding process to share collective wisdom and insights on how the supply chain connects to all other functions in the organization.

"If healthcare is to become more resilient in the face of increased workplace challenges, providers and suppliers must continue to collaborate and share knowledge freely and often," Conway continued. "Leveraging technology to enable more real-time, secure and standardized communications across functions and even between organizations can eliminate unnecessary, time-consuming work and free up time to spend with patients, creating a pathway to more affordable and quality healthcare."

"In my department, we don't expect our labor challenges to end any time soon, if at all," said Laura Kowalczyk, vice president Supply Chain and Support Services at UAB Medicine and a participant in the GHX survey. "That's why we are looking at options to streamline processes, upgrade to more efficient equipment, limit services and use more advanced technology such as robots, artificial intelligence and apps to provide more efficient, direct services and real-time feedback to patients."

GHX conducted the survey online between February 23 and April 19, 20222. Respondents included 20 senior healthcare executives, including C-suite members, working across supply chain, operations and finance and predominantly serving medium and large urban health systems, academic medical centers and shared service organizations. The survey served as a precursor to an invite-only executive roundtable session at GHX's 22nd Annual Summit, held last week in Hollywood, Florida.

About GHX:
Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghx-survey-shows-senior-healthcare-leaders-most-concerned-about-staff-burnout-and-workforce-shortages-301550578.html

SOURCE GHX

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • McDonald's finds a buyer for its Russia business

    McDonald's Corp. announced Thursday that it has started the process of selling its Russia business to an existing licensee, Alexander Govor. Financial details weren't included in the announcement. The sale is expected to close in the coming weeks. Govor has been a licensee since 2015, operating 25 locations in Siberia. Govor will acquire the restaurant portfolio, operating them under a new brand. The deal also provides for existing workers, who can stay on for at least the next two years under e

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • National Grid’s profits double to £3.4bn as cost of living crisis pushes bills higher

    Energy network operator sees profits rise while households face big bill increases

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing — here’s what you should expect to spend

    Healthcare costs continue to rise, and Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • McDonald's to sell Russia restaurants to local operator

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp is selling its Russia business to its current licensee Alexander Govor and the restaurants would operate under a new brand, ending more than three decades of presence in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia and became one of the biggest global brands to exit the country earlier this week, while saying it would retain its trademark. Govor, who runs the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC, has been a McDonald's licensee since 2015 and had helped the burger chain expand into remote Siberia, where he operates 25 restaurants.

  • Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that it launched Firebird Delivery (or "Firebird") in Toronto, Kingston, London, Ottawa, Oshawa, Guelph, and North Bay, Ontario. The expansion of the Company's current delivery program will leverage Pineapple Express Delivery's CannDeliv™ routing technology and logistics expertise to power strategic fulfillment by Fire & Flower's re

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • On Dublin Backstreet, Hub of Russian Finance Quietly Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- On a Dublin backstreet, behind a Georgian townhouse where the Irish Red Cross is raising funds to support Ukraine, a once-thriving hub of Russian finance is falling apart.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slam

  • Charges of Violence, Bullying Follow Mass Exodus at Calgary Oil Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- When two-thirds of the brokers at a prominent Calgary oil firm quit without explanation around the Easter weekend, the exodus chilled Canada’s oil market.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGNow, a lawsu

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Is JPMorgan slipping? Analysts will be asking CEO Dimon at conference

    Concerned that JPMorgan Chase & Co might be starting to lose its profit advantage over competitors, analysts and investors are lining up questions for long-time CEO Jamie Dimon and other executives appearing at the bank's first investor conference in two years on Monday. The meeting was scheduled after JPMorgan stunned investors in January by revealing that 2022 costs would increase by $6 billion, or 8%, without forecasting fully offsetting revenue gains or persuasive arguments that new business investments will eventually pay off. In April the bank again surprised investors by how much excess capital had been lost in the first quarter to unrealized losses on its bond portfolio and market risk even as it anticipated higher capital requirements from regulators.

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGUS pump prices have now