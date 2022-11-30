U.S. markets open in 7 hours

New GI Endoscopic Simulation-based Curricula to be Jointly Developed by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and Surgical Science

·2 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Surgical Science to develop new gastrointestinal endoscopy (GI) simulation-based training and curricula for GI fellows and advanced fellows, as well as general and advanced endoscopists.

ERCP Simlation Training
ERCP Simlation Training

The ASGE and Surgical Science collaboration represents a strategic initiative to guide the development of new educational content, simulator learning modules and assessment metrics, as well as subsequent validation techniques of such training to ensure safe and effective adoption.  Initial focus will be on accelerating learning via simulated experience in endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

"The use of GI simulation needs to further evolve, particularity to aid in the standardized attainment of complex procedure skills such as for ERCP and EUS, as they require a high level of technical, cognitive and non-technical competence," said Bret Petersen, MD, MASGE, ASGE President. "ASGE is pleased to partner with Surgical Science to add simulation-based training to our portfolio of educational offerings for all segments of our membership."  

"The collaboration between ASGE and Surgical Science is critical in promoting the integration of simulation in a distributed manner across endoscopy units and training programs, improving professional skills that translate to better patient care," said Neil Gupta, MD, FASGE, Chair of the ASGE Medical Education & Simulation Technology Committee.

Surgical Science-Simbionix Simulators are used in training centers around the world, with the Simbionix GI Mentor™ simulator being used for the training and assessment of basic to advanced upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures.

The GI Mentor™ is currently utilized at the ASGE IT&T Center in Downers Grove, Illinois, for training and education and will now form the basis of the enhanced ASGE curricula. Simulation-based training traditionally serves physicians in early career stages, while the new curricula will cater to gastroenterologists in more advanced career stages who wish to perform more complex GI endoscopy procedures.

"We are excited to start this important new collaboration with the ASGE" says Ran Bronstein, President at Surgical Science. "The next step of surgical simulation and its utilization, as we see it, lies in procedural training and assessment for the more complex diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in each clinical field," he adds. "We look forward to jointly bring closer the day when high fidelity simulation, with its inherent repeatability and objective assessment, is administered in a manner that allows novice and experts alike to attain and demonstrate procedural proficiency prior to treating patients."

"Industry collaboration is a critical component of ASGE's educational strategy given that companies providing the latest innovation and technology are partners in enhancing physicians' clinical abilities and advancing the quality of patient care," said Donald Palmisano Jr., JD, CAE, ASGE Chief Executive Officer. "We are appreciative of Surgical Science's support and commitment to the training and education of GI endoscopists and look forward to working with them on this project, and eventually expanding to other areas."

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a world leader in the manufacture of virtual reality simulators for evidence-based simulation training. The simulators enable surgeons and other medical specialists to train and improve their psychomotor skills and instrument handling before entering the operating room. In parallel with its own products, Surgical Science works with simulation solutions for medical technology companies that develop surgical instruments for clinical use, such as robotic surgery. More information on the company is available at https://surgicalscience.com/

About ASGE:

ASGE is the global leader in advancing digestive care through education, advocacy and promotion of excellence and innovation in endoscopy.  As the global leader in GI endoscopy, ASGE empowers its 15,000 members with the latest information, state-of-the art education and unparalleled resources to advance professional and patient care goals. ASGE provides a diverse, inclusive and engaged community to foster sharing, learning, advocacy and growth in GI endoscopy.   More information on ASGE is available at ASGE.org.

 

Contact:

Gilat Noiman 
gilat.noiman@surgicalscience.com
+972-54-4701318

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957890/Surgical_Science_ERCP.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gi-endoscopic-simulation-based-curricula-to-be-jointly-developed-by-the-american-society-for-gastrointestinal-endoscopy-asge-and-surgical-science-301689302.html

SOURCE Surgical Science

