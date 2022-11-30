U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.75
    +35.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    +0.52 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.40
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    -0.33 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6250
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,901.62
    +403.86 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.17
    +12.45 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.85
    +20.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

New GI Endoscopic Simulation-based Curricula to be Jointly Developed by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and Surgical Science

·2 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Surgical Science to develop new gastrointestinal endoscopy (GI) simulation-based training and curricula for GI fellows and advanced fellows, as well as general and advanced endoscopists.

ERCP Simlation Training
ERCP Simlation Training

The ASGE and Surgical Science collaboration represents a strategic initiative to guide the development of new educational content, simulator learning modules and assessment metrics, as well as subsequent validation techniques of such training to ensure safe and effective adoption.  Initial focus will be on accelerating learning via simulated experience in endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

"The use of GI simulation needs to further evolve, particularity to aid in the standardized attainment of complex procedure skills such as for ERCP and EUS, as they require a high level of technical, cognitive and non-technical competence," said Bret Petersen, MD, MASGE, ASGE President. "ASGE is pleased to partner with Surgical Science to add simulation-based training to our portfolio of educational offerings for all segments of our membership."  

"The collaboration between ASGE and Surgical Science is critical in promoting the integration of simulation in a distributed manner across endoscopy units and training programs, improving professional skills that translate to better patient care," said Neil Gupta, MD, FASGE, Chair of the ASGE Medical Education & Simulation Technology Committee.

Surgical Science-Simbionix Simulators are used in training centers around the world, with the Simbionix GI Mentor™ simulator being used for the training and assessment of basic to advanced upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures.

The GI Mentor™ is currently utilized at the ASGE IT&T Center in Downers Grove, Illinois, for training and education and will now form the basis of the enhanced ASGE curricula. Simulation-based training traditionally serves physicians in early career stages, while the new curricula will cater to gastroenterologists in more advanced career stages who wish to perform more complex GI endoscopy procedures.

"We are excited to start this important new collaboration with the ASGE" says Ran Bronstein, President at Surgical Science. "The next step of surgical simulation and its utilization, as we see it, lies in procedural training and assessment for the more complex diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in each clinical field," he adds. "We look forward to jointly bring closer the day when high fidelity simulation, with its inherent repeatability and objective assessment, is administered in a manner that allows novice and experts alike to attain and demonstrate procedural proficiency prior to treating patients."

"Industry collaboration is a critical component of ASGE's educational strategy given that companies providing the latest innovation and technology are partners in enhancing physicians' clinical abilities and advancing the quality of patient care," said Donald Palmisano Jr., JD, CAE, ASGE Chief Executive Officer. "We are appreciative of Surgical Science's support and commitment to the training and education of GI endoscopists and look forward to working with them on this project, and eventually expanding to other areas."

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a world leader in the manufacture of virtual reality simulators for evidence-based simulation training. The simulators enable surgeons and other medical specialists to train and improve their psychomotor skills and instrument handling before entering the operating room. In parallel with its own products, Surgical Science works with simulation solutions for medical technology companies that develop surgical instruments for clinical use, such as robotic surgery. More information on the company is available at https://surgicalscience.com/

About ASGE:

ASGE is the global leader in advancing digestive care through education, advocacy and promotion of excellence and innovation in endoscopy.  As the global leader in GI endoscopy, ASGE empowers its 15,000 members with the latest information, state-of-the art education and unparalleled resources to advance professional and patient care goals. ASGE provides a diverse, inclusive and engaged community to foster sharing, learning, advocacy and growth in GI endoscopy.   More information on ASGE is available at ASGE.org.

Contact:

Gilat Noiman 
gilat.noiman@surgicalscience.com
+972-54-4701318

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957890/Surgical_Science_ERCP.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-gi-endoscopic-simulation-based-curricula-to-be-jointly-developed-by-the-american-society-for-gastrointestinal-endoscopy-asge-and-surgical-science-301689922.html

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • Elon Musk backed by Fortnite maker in battle against 'menace to freedom' Apple - live updates

    The maker of the Fortnite series of games has leapt to the defence of Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of threatening to pull the social network from its App Store.

  • Hong Kong sees IPO slowdown reversing; eyes international issuers

    Hong Kong has more than a hundred applicants in the pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) and is eyeing more companies and investors from markets including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the chairman of the city's bourse operator said. China's economic slowdown, a sweeping regulatory crackdown that has tightened scrutiny over companies' fundraising outside mainland China and geopolitical tensions have all resulted in a bleak year for new listings in Hong Kong. In recent years, anti-government protests, the imposition of a sweeping national security law, and punishing COVID-19 containment measures have also clouded Hong Kong's status as a premier financial centre.

  • Pinduoduo Posts Higher 3Q Revenue, Profit

    The Chinese agriculture and e-commerce company posted higher sales and a jump in earnings for the third quarter, driven by strength in its online-marketing business and transaction-services segment.

  • Bullish Calendar Spread Works If Visa Stock Climbs Just A Few Points

    Visa showed up on one of my bullish scans as it attempts to break out above resistance. A calendar spread is a trade that involves selling a short-term option and buying a longer-term option with the same strike price. With Visa stock trading around 214, a bullish calendar spread might be placed at 220.

  • Stock Market Closes Lower After Fed Official Says Inflation Could Last Into 2024

    The stock market closed lower Monday after Fed officials gave separate speeches across the country that said inflation could last into 2024 and that financial markets may be underestimating the number of rate hikes.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .

  • Quant Fund Growth Creek Up 20% On The Dow Amidst International Expansion Push

    New York-based hedge fund Growth Creek surprised analysts with a stronger than expected third quarter earnings report that showed it gain a massive 20% against the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In ...

  • HPE’s stock rises on record sales, strong revenue guidance

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s stock rose in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported quarterly results in line with analyst estimates and offered strong revenue guidance.

  • Charting the Dow: The Industrials Are Leading the Bulls

    We may not be back in a bull market yet, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is doing its best to push higher.

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Climbs As Outlook Tops Estimates

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings that met views while revenue topped estimates. The company's guidance beat expectations

  • Here's Why It Is Apt to Retain Xylem (XYL) in Your Portfolio

    Xylem (XYL) stands to benefit from solid underlying market demand and pricing actions across its businesses. XYL's efforts to reward its shareholders with dividends augur well.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt in Wake of FTX’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender BlockFi Inc. filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest digital-asset firm to collapse in the wake of the rapid downfall of the FTX exchange and stoking worries that more corporate failures lie ahead.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapBl

  • Shaw Communications Registers 1.5% Revenue Decline In Q4

    Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.5% year-on-year, to CA$1.35 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 1.6% to CA$624 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. In Q4, it added approximately 52,900 new Wireless customers. Wireless ARPU decreased 0.9% from the prior year period to CA$37.08. Wireless postpaid churn of 1.39% improved approximately 10-basis points from Q4 2021. Funds flow from operations declined 5.3% to CA$487 millio

  • Beyond Meat downgraded on results, cash flow guidance

    Shares of battered Beyond Meat Inc. are down 3.5% Monday after the stock was downgraded by Barclays amid volatile market conditions and lingering questions around Beyond's results and cash flow guidance. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight while shaving the price target to $10 from $13. "Although the company expects to turn cash flow positive by 2H23, we remain skeptical given current cash burn rates and a sizable net loss of over $100 [million

  • Virtu Sues SEC to Get More Details on Market-Structure Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Inc. sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission to get more information about the agency’s plan to write new equity-trading rules.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at C

  • What You Need to Know From UnitedHealth's (UNH) Latest Outlook

    UnitedHealth (UNH) expects the top line to be within the range of $357-$360 billion in 2023.

  • IRA Investors Put Their Money Into This Low-Cost Asset. Should You?

    Investors with individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are selecting low-cost mutual fund options. The Investment Company Institute (ICI) says 45% of individual retirement account assets are held in mutual funds. That adds up roughly to $6.2 trillion. Overall, in 2021, IRA mutual … Continue reading → The post IRA Investors Put Their Money Into This Low-Cost Asset. Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • I'm Losing My Appetite for Darden Restaurants Shares

    Darden Restaurants are a popular group of restaurant chains (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse among others) that I have dined at but today I want to review the charts and indicators and not the menus. In this daily bar chart of DRI, below, we can see that prices made a bottom in the May/June/July timeframe. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved higher the past year which is bullish.