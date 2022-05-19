U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.75
    -17.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,339.00
    -101.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,849.25
    -86.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    +0.52 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5170
    +0.2200 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,785.67
    -1,403.90 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.39
    -31.28 (-4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,207.45
    -703.75 (-2.62%)
     

GI Hub convenes global experts to advise on a G20 framework to boost investment in sustainable infrastructure

·2 min read

SYDNEY, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group of global infrastructure, finance, and climate experts to provide strategic advice to the G20 and GI Hub on a forthcoming framework that will offer new recommendations for scaling up private sector investment in sustainable infrastructure.

(PRNewsfoto/Global Infrastructure Hub)
(PRNewsfoto/Global Infrastructure Hub)

Last week, the GI Hub's Chief Content Officer (COO) Henri Blas convened the Technical Working Group to review the draft framework, which is due to be published in the fourth quarter of 2022. The framework, which is being developed with support from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF), supports the G20's infrastructure and sustainable finance priorities and aligns with a new report by the GI Hub on infrastructure transition pathways.

Infrastructure leaders from the G20 Indonesian Presidency, G20 Ministries of Finance and central banks, long-term investor networks, multi-lateral development banks, GIF, and the OECD are involved in the group, and provide direct input into shaping the framework's recommendations.

Infrastructure continues to be a major barrier to achieving urgent climate targets, consuming 60% of the world's materials and responsible for 79% of global greenhouse gases. At the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last November, countries agreed on several pledges that will drive sustainable infrastructure. The new framework will help decisionmakers translate such high-level commitments into tangible deliverables at global scale.

"Sustainable infrastructure now attracts half of all private sector investment in infrastructure, but the overall amount of private investment in infrastructure, USD100 billion in 2020, still isn't nearly enough to address the climate emergency," said GI Hub COO Henri Blas. "To help address this challenge, the GI Hub is aggregating solutions for scaling up private investment in sustainable infrastructure into a practical framework that facilitates immediate and practical action."

The framework will build on the GI Hub's Infrastructure Monitor report on private investment in infrastructure, draw on the GI Hub's recent data analysis, Transformative Outcomes through Infrastructure, and advance the G20's infrastructure agenda.

Media contact:
Media and Communications Manager
Angelique Dingle
angelique.dingle@gihub.org
+61 428 897 936

SOURCE Global Infrastructure Hub

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Column: Why don't regulators stop Elon Musk from breaking the law?

    How does Elon Musk get away with his shenanigans? Because regulators are intimidated.

  • The 2022 Honda CR-V hybrid vs. the Toyota RAV4 hybrid—which is better?

    They're both top choices in the compact SUV segment, with even better fuel economy as hybrids. Which one is right for you?

  • Chevron, Schlumberger withdraw request for California carbon-capture permit

    Top U.S. energy companies Chevron and Schlumberger have withdrawn an application to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them deep underground in central California, spokespeople said on Wednesday, putting the clean-energy project on hold after U.S. environmental regulators questioned it. Burying industrial gases has become a focus for energy companies seeking to show investors they are willing to reduce emissions and help fight climate change.

  • AISTech 2022 hosts town hall forum with steel industry executives

    The final day of the AISTech 2022 convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center kicked off with its annual Town Hall Forum.

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast- Crude Oil Markets Pull Back Slightly

    Crude oil markets have pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday in what has been a relatively strong uptrend as of late.

  • AMD Ranking Rises in 100 Best Corporate Citizens

    May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - 3BL Media has named AMD as a leader in the semiconductor industry in its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and gov...

  • Oil prices end lower despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, as a stock-market selloff calls the tune.

  • National Grid outlines 5-year geothermal plan to state

    National Grid recently filed its networked geothermal plan with state officials, a move geared to convert many of Massachusetts' natural gas customers and potentially reduce energy costs while slashing emissions. National Grid (NYSE: NGG), whose U.S. headquarters are in Waltham, proposes to develop four separate shared loop geothermal networks, tapping into the heat just below the earth’s surface as an alternative to replacing leak-prone natural gas pipes that contribute to methane emissions. “National Grid is focused on tackling greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the building heat sector and geothermal is an important component of that plan,” Caroline Hon, National Grid's chief operating officer of New England Gas, said in a statement.

  • Tesla dumped by S&P ESG index and Musk cries label is a ‘scam’

    The S&P 500 ESG Index drops Elon Musk’s Tesla from its lineup, which was revealed this week in its annual rebalancing.

  • JD.com takes heavy losses in first quarter after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt e-commerce

    China's Covid-19 lockdowns, which have severely disrupted logistics and dampened consumer spending, have dealt a heavy blow to the country's e-commerce giant JD.com, which is known for its efficient national distribution and delivery system. The company reported 3 billion yuan (US$444 million) in losses for the first quarter because of logistics disruptions and weak consumer spending, in sharp contrast to the 3.6 billion yuan in profit it posted in the same period last year. Costs in warehousing

  • Why These 3 Uranium Stocks Jumped More Than 10% Today

    Uranium stocks were back on the rise Tuesday after several down weeks, with names across the sector surging as the session progressed. Uranium prices have dropped in recent weeks, and they aren't ticking upward yet. Uranium prices are currently hovering near two-month lows, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

  • Eastern NC megasite considered for big manufacturing project – 2,000 to 3,000 jobs

    Thousands of jobs have long been envisioned for a megasite in eastern North Carolina. Now, with the state's recent success landing big manufacturers such as Toyota and VinFast, that vision could be closer to reality.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.

  • What’s a fanaloka? Nashville Zoo celebrates first one ever born in the US

    Watch a video of the adorable baby snuggling with a big teddy bear at the zoo’s veterinary center.

  • Southern China sinkhole discovered, home to towering ancient trees

    A massive sinkhole was discovered in south China with ancient trees over 130 feet in length growing at the bottom, according to reports.