GI OnDEMAND Announces Partnership with Ambry Genetics

Genetic Testing and Counseling Services Now Available in a Virtual Setting for Gastroenterology Practices Nationwide

BETHESDA, Md. and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI OnDEMAND ®, gastroenterology's leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Ambry Genetics®, a leading clinical genetic testing company, to integrate online genetic counseling and testing services into gastroenterology practices nationwide. This partnership addresses a critical clinical need for identifying hereditary GI cancer syndromes to help guide potentially life-altering health care decisions.

GI OnDEMAND, a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, Inc., will now offer the CARE (Comprehensive, Assessment, Risk, and Education) Program™ from Ambry Genetics. CARE automates the genetic screening process, provides education on genetic testing to patients, and links test ordering and results delivery together in one online platform.

GI OnDemand is dedicated to empowering patients and GI clinicians with the knowledge and tools necessary to monitor digestive health and cancer risk. Implementing the CARE Program™ helps a greater number of patients know their cancer probability earlier using a simplified and comprehensive solution.

"Many patients with GI cancers (colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, etc.) may harbor underlying mutations," said Heather Hampel, MS, LGC, Senior Director, Genetic Services, GI OnDEMAND. "Unfortunately, most of these go unrecognized, placing patients and family members at significant risk. There are 150,000 cases of colorectal cancer in the U.S. alone each year, and around 10% have mutation variants in a cancer susceptibility."

The most common cause of inherited colorectal cancer is Lynch Syndrome which affects 1 out of every 279 individuals in the general population, and 1 out of every 25 colorectal cancer patients.

"Most of these individuals are unaware of their diagnosis," said Hampel. "Additionally, patients without cancer themselves may have a strong family history of cancer that requires genetic testing to help determine appropriate cancer surveillance, at what age to begin colonoscopies, and at what frequency."

By adopting CARE, GI OnDemand will gain a streamlined system for obtaining family history uniformly and determine which patients meet guidelines for genetic counseling and testing.

"We are thrilled to partner with GI OnDemand to offer the CARE Program and help individuals learn more about their likelihood of developing hereditary colorectal and other cancers," said Chia-Ling Gau, PhD, FACMG, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Ambry Genetics. "Genetic testing is critical for individuals with increased cancer risk, and we need to close the knowledge gap so that individuals and their families can take steps to prevent or treat gastrointestinal cancers."

"Traditionally, GI providers have faced many barriers in arranging genetic testing and counseling for their patients, most especially the availability of genomic services in communities, including access to professionals with expertise to interpret test results," said Jordan J. Karlitz, MD, FACG, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Clinical Operations, GI OnDEMAND. "The protocols being developed between Ambry Genetics and GI OnDEMAND address these barriers and make testing and counseling as easy and seamless as possible."

Webinar Addresses Genetic Testing for GI Patients

Join the upcoming webinar to learn more about this new partnership and the importance of genetic testing and counseling to help identify high-risk GI patients for potential proactive medical management and individualized treatment planning.

GI OnDEMAND Informational Webinar for Gastroenterology Practice Providers

Integrating Genetics Into Your GI Practice to Identify Hereditary Cancer Syndromes

When: Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day March 22, 2021 Time: 7:00-8:00 PM (ET)

ABOUT GI OnDEMAND ®

GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and Gastro Girl, Inc. As gastroenterology's multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform, GI OnDEMAND brings the full-ecosystem of GI experts, resources and support together for GI clinicians and patients. GI OnDEMAND makes it easier for GI practices to adopt a virtual integrated care model and amplify the expertise and value the practice brings to patients with access to vetted GI expert registered dietitians, GI psychologists, as well as genetic testing and expert genetic counseling. GI OnDEMAND also features telehealth capabilities, access to evidence-based health --information and support resources including an online patient education community. Learn more giondemand.com

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS ®

Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Company, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Its unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means they are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. They care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com.

