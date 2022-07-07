U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

GIANCARLO PETRORO ANNOUNCED AS RECIPIENT OF THE 13TH ANNUAL EMERGING LEADERS AWARDS

·3 min read

MONTREAL, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The M&A Advisor announced Giancarlo Petroro, a Managing Director at IJW & Co., as one of the recipients of the 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.

IJW &amp; Co. Logo (CNW Group/IJW &amp; Co.)
IJW & Co. Logo (CNW Group/IJW & Co.)

The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition and presentation of leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, created this recognition awards program to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging leaders of the corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

Giancarlo has been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in M&A advisory and in service to the community. Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by an independent judging panel.

Giancarlo is a Managing Director overseeing the Investment Banking Division at IJW & Co. Giancarlo provides middle-market mergers & acquisitions advisory services to corporations in both the public and private sectors. He offers expertise and insights on deal structuring and negotiation strategy with a focus on cross-border transactions. Giancarlo's industry focus areas include technology and consumer products, however, has completed transactions in a broad range of industries including pharma, healthcare, manufacturing, and business services.

Giancarlo holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Juris Doctor, North American Common Law from the Université de Montréal. He also holds a Master of Laws in Banking and Financial Law from Boston University School of Law. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

"The Emerging Leaders Awards were born as the '40 Under 40 Awards' in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals who have reached a significant level of success and made notable contributions to their industry and community. With the challenges undertaken over the past two years, the 2022 award recipients join a truly remarkable, global network of outstanding young professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

The M&A Advisor will host two black-tie Awards Galas in New York City to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements.  The Emerging Leaders Awards Galas are features of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 20-21, 2022 and the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 15-16, 2022.  Both exclusive events will pair current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts. Recipients will have a choice of attending and accepting their Award at either event.

For a complete list of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here.

About IJW & CO.

IJW is a leading Canadian boutique investment bank that provides mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory and business valuation services to middle-market companies across North America. Our team of professionals helps clients develop sound exit, acquisition, and financing strategies to maximize value and achieve long-term corporate goals. The firm's industry focus areas include software & technology, consumer products & services, and business services. The IJW team regularly publishes research on industry trends, as well as monthly and quarterly market reports. For more information on IJW & Co., please visit www.ijw.ca or contact Simon Cinq-Mars at scinqmars@ijw.ca.

About The M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. www.maadvisor.com.

SOURCE IJW & Co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c2524.html

