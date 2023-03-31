U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,082.29
    +31.46 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,086.52
    +227.49 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,146.79
    +133.31 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.79
    +25.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    +1.13 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.90
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0380 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0062 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8740
    +0.1850 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,297.97
    +458.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.76
    +5.56 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Giant Chile Mines Are Struggling Just as World Needs More Copper

James Attwood
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mines in the biggest copper-producing nation are struggling just as demand for the wiring metal is expected to accelerate in the shift away from fossil fuels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chile, which accounts for a quarter of the world’s mined copper, posted its lowest monthly production in six years on Friday. Hours later, state-owned behemoth Codelco said its output woes of 2022 will only get worse this year as it strives to tap new areas of its aging deposits after decades of underinvestment.

Mines are being hampered by water restrictions in a prolonged drought as well as a string of operational setbacks and project delays as they battle deteriorating ore quality. That’s good news for copper bulls but it’s intensifying fears of a looming shortage given copper is a key material in the energy transition, used in everything from electric vehicles to wind turbines.

“It has been a complex year in terms of production, costs and surplus generation, which has challenged us to find ways to improve our future performance,” Chief Executive Officer Andre Sougarret told reporters in Santiago Friday.

Copper futures reversed early declines Friday after the Chilean production release and were trading little changed at 12:30 pm in New York.

Heading Lower

There’s no easy fix to the problem, with Codelco expecting production to fall as much as 7% this year after tumbling in 2022. The world’s biggest copper company sees output of between 1.35 million and 1.42 million metric tons at its wholly owned mines in 2023.

Sougarret spoke after the country’s statistics institute delivered data showing nation-wide production fell 12% in February from January, the weakest monthly result since early 2017.

For the global copper market, declining Chilean production signals further tightening of supplies at a time when Chinese demand has picked up after the easing of pandemic restrictions. Stockpiles on the London Metal Exchange are near the lowest levels in 18 years.

Still, Sougarret sees the market fairly balanced for now, predicting prices of between $3.50 and $4.40 per pound, compared with just above $4 at present.

The Chilean state-owned producer endured mishaps including a rockfall, equipment malfunctions and a dam freeze last year, pushing production down 11% to 1.45 million metric tons.

Codelco is developing several large-scale projects simultaneously in a bid to restore output by the end of the decade, Sougarret said. That’s a difficult task as the industry grapples with logistical challenges exposed by the pandemic and exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

    DecisionPoint (DPSI) fourth-quarter performance benefits from strength across all business segments.

  • White House Rejects GOP Plan to Jump-Start Talks on Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is holding the line that there will be no debt-limit negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, dismissing the latest Republican gambit to draw President Joe Biden to the table — a bill that would raise the cap but also include spending cuts.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentHow King Charles Got Th

  • Amazon must face California lawsuit claiming its prices are too high

    California sufficiently alleged that Amazon's policies "have had the anticompetitive effect of raising prices on competing retail marketplaces as well as on third-party sellers' own websites," Judge Ethan Schulman in San Francisco Superior Court wrote. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said: "There is no shortage of evidence showing that the 'Everything store' is costing consumers more for just about everything."

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Oil rises more than 1% on tightening supplies, cooling US inflation

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as supplies tightened in some parts of the world and U.S. inflation data indicated price rises were slowing. The most actively traded Brent futures, for June delivery, were up $1.05 or 1.3% at $79.65 a barrel by 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT). Brent futures for May delivery, which will expire upon settlement later on Friday, rose 44 cents or 0.6% to $79.71 a barrel.

  • Exclusive-Canada's ATCO gives Mexico troubled pipeline after damage award -sources

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Canada's ATCO Ltd has agreed to transfer ownership to Mexico of an unfinished pipeline bogged down in a dispute with the Mexican state power company, two officials told Reuters, marking a rare breakthrough in ongoing tensions over energy. Reuters in October reported that Mexican power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) in 2021 had to pay ATCO about $100 million in damages, interest and legal fees over the Ramal Tula natural gas pipeline in the central state of Hidalgo. The deal to hand over the pipeline will free ATCO from attendant liabilities and gives Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the chance to finish the stalled project which was designed to supply natural gas to a power station north of Mexico City, the sources said.

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Investors Heavily Search Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Moderna (MRNA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 106.82% and 50.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $5.72, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.