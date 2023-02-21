U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,001.87
    -77.22 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.45
    -646.24 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,506.85
    -280.42 (-2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.66
    -53.69 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9030
    +0.6430 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,543.61
    -269.84 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.75
    -8.52 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

A Giant Leap for Fooditive As It Becomes Food Industry’s Representative in Space

Fooditive Group
·2 min read

Fooditive, the precision fermentation specialist, has become a signatory to a new agreement outlining non-binding principles for how businesses should conduct themselves in outer space.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The Washington Compact on Norms of Behavior for Commercial Space Operations was formalized on Wednesday 8 February 2023 in Washington D.C. and has been signed by 53 individuals, organizations, and companies. The compact is similar to the Artemis Accords, which were drawn up to ensure governments behave responsibly in space but is applicable to companies and civilians instead.

Fooditive Group, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture
Fooditive Group, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture

Fooditive, which develops innovative, sustainable plant-based ingredients, is the first, and currently the only, signatory from the global food production sector. CEO and Founder Moayad Abushokhedim traveled to the US to sign the compact, which has now been submitted to the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Fooditive has taken an interest in the future of space exploration for several years already and believes that solving the space food sector can teach us solutions for the challenges we face on Earth in the best ways we can use our recourses. It is currently developing a 3D printing technology that can produce food from waste plastic, called BioPrint. It is planned to be ready for use in time for the first mission to land humans on Mars, which is expected to launch in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

Fooditive Group, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture
Fooditive Group, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture

The creation of the Washington Compact was spearheaded by the Hague Institute for Global Justice, a non-profit organization that promotes peace, security, and justice. Its President, Lady Sohair Salam, also sits on Fooditive's Advisory Board.

Moayad Abushokhedim commented: "The Washington Compact sets out how businesses should act responsibly and sustainably to ensure that the whole world can benefit from the potential of outer space in ways that are equitable, peaceful, and non-exploitative. This aligns exactly with our own vision at Fooditive, and we feel great pride at being invited to sign the compact on behalf of food companies around the world."

About Fooditive BV
Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Fooditive is a plant-based ingredient manufacturer committed to making healthy food available for all with its 100% natural ingredients. Since it was established in 2018, Fooditive has used its unique fermentation process to create a world-renowned sweetener, made from side-streams of apples and pears. The sweetener's unique approach provides not only taste but also functionality and a sustainable impact. As the world begins to recognize the value in veganism and sustainability, Fooditive has also recently launched a new plant-based protein that can be used in the food industry to replace dairy in food and beverage applications.

For further information, visit www.fooditivegroup.com

For more information, contact:

Richard Clarke, Ingredient Communications
Tel: +44 (0) 7766 256176
Email: richard@ingredientcommunications.com

SOURCE: Fooditive Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740077/A-Giant-Leap-for-Fooditive-As-It-Becomes-Food-Industrys-Representative-in-Space

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Top Chinese Scientists Sketch Out Plans to Thwart US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Key members of China’s most influential scientific body have outlined the country’s plan to circumvent US chip sanctions for the first time, codifying Beijing’s view of how it could win a crucial technological conflict with Washington.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial

  • Japanese startup unveils balloon flight space viewing tours

    A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth. Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket. “It’s safe, economical and gentle for people,” Iwaya told reporters.

  • South Korea Joins Space Race in Tech Drive as Russia’s Isolation Deepens Over War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is preparing a domestic rocket development program as part of an ambitious drive to carve out a larger slice of the global space economy following the implosion of its partnership with Russia.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecuritySeoul last mon

  • UK quantum computing startup Quantum Motion raises $50.5M

    U.K. quantum computing company Quantum Motion has raised £42 million ($50.5 million) in an equity round of funding led by Bosch Ventures (RBVC), with participation from Porsche, the U.K. government's National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF) and a host of additional investors. Quantum computing, for the uninitiated, builds on principles borrowed from quantum mechanics, with a focus on quantum bits (qubits) rather than atoms, promising to advance what's possible with computers by performing complex calculations in a fraction of the time. "Quantum computers will think in totally different ways to computers today," Quantum Motion CEO James Palles-Dimmock explained to TechCrunch.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Max Q: Only a matter of time

    Lunar technology company Intuitive Machines received far less cash from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) than it forecasted, but despite this rocky start the stock price saw major highs last week. Although Intuitive Machines said the SPAC trust could furnish the company with as much as $301 million in dry powder, shareholders opted to redeem a staggering $279.8 million prior to the transaction closing.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • How do rich people avoid taxes? Wealthy Americans skirt $160 billion a year in tax payment

    Super rich people may avoid paying more than $160 billion in taxes every year, the Treasury says. Here are some strategies they use to do that.

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Manchester United Stock Slips to Follow Hot Week

    The U.S.-listed shares of Manchester United dropped in early Tuesday trading, giving back last week's gains driven by news of developments in the possible sale of the storied English soccer club. The stock was recently down more than 5%. It rose nearly 12% last week, according to Dow Jones Market Data, its best weekly performance since November and its fifth-best week on record. The Journal reported yesterday that the Glazer family, which owns the club, is [considering a range of bids](https://w

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

    Virgin Galactic (SPCE) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Vanguard Says This Is the Ideal Tipping Point For Your Roth Conversion

    Deciding between a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and a Roth IRA can be difficult. Choosing when or if you should convert your IRA funds to a Roth account can be even more daunting. Experts commonly recommend that investors compare … Continue reading → The post When Should You Consider a Roth Conversion? Vanguard Has an Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Elon Musk Suggests WeWork Founder's New Company Is Nonsense

    Tesla's CEO doesn't hide what he thinks of Flow, Adam Neumann's new company. It could be summed up in one word: bull.