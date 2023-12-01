The Giant Rat Was Supposed to Be Extinct. New Photos Prove It's Still Alive.

Tyrone Lavery

Resarchers had long feared that the Vangunu giant rat, native to the forests of the Solomon Islands, had gone extinct. Recently, researchers finally captured images of four of these creatures.

The rats are about twice the size of common rats, and can chew through coconuts.

The future of the species relies on the preservation of Zaira forests.

The Vangunu giant rat can rip through coconuts with its teeth. Twice the size of a common rat, researchers feared that Uromys vika had gone extinct after long being listed as critically endangered. But one of the world’s rarest rodents—and at 1.5 feet long, an impressively sized one—has been photographed live for the first time. Camera traps captured nearly 100 images of four giant rats in their tree-dwelling habitat.

“For decades anthropologists and mammologists alike were aware of this knowledge,” Tyrone Lavery of the School of Biosciences at the University of Melbourne said in a statement, “but periodic efforts to scientifically identify and document this species were fruitless.”

Then came the photography. In 2017, one Vangunu giant rat was found dead after loggers took out a section of forest and found a deceased individual in a tree. For this recent study, researchers set up cameras in the same Solomon Islands region as that specimen, and the camera trap did the trick. Using delectable sesame oil—the rats don’t much care for peanut butter, as was learned during an early failed attempt at luring the rats toward the camera—the team of researchers were able to photograph four different giant rats across 95 images.

“Capturing images of the Vangunu giant rat for the first time is extremely positive news for this poorly known species,” Lavery said. “This comes at a critical juncture for the future of Vangunu’s last forests.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

The area in which these creatures live has been under threat from logging for decades. The images show both the rat in the forests and the last remaining available habitat for the species.

“Logging consent has been granted at Zaira, and if it proceeds it will undoubtably lead to extinction of the Vangunu giant rat,” Lavery says.

The camera traps were key in turning a barely known species into a scientific model, and required nighttime photography capabilities to glimpse the nocturnal animals.

Kevin Sese, senior author on the paper from the Solomon Islands National University, said in a statement that it was critical to have the help of the Vangunu people and their knowledge of the species. The local community has long been adamant that the rat lived in the forests, but this scientific documentation is the first proof to concretely back up the local knowledge.

The Vangunu giant rat lives on in the Solomon Islands. For now.

