Giant Tiger and Indspire Partner to Create an Orange Shirt to Support National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today a new collaboration with national Indigenous charity Indspire to create an orange shirt to help spread awareness for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Designed by two-spirit Ojibway artist Patrick Hunter, the custom shirt is available now at Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of the shirts donated to Indspire.

Indspire invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities and Canada. With the support of its funding partners across the country, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that Indigenous students will achieve their highest potential.

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation opens the door to create a meaningful discussion about the effects residential schools have left on Indigenous communities and Giant Tiger wants to help Canadians spread awareness and participate in that dialogue," said Aaron Wade, Director, Brand and Customer Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "To do this, we are proud to partner with Indspire and Patrick Hunter to create a shirt that is easily accessible to families, while directing funds to create a lasting and tangible difference in the communities that we call home."

"There are many steps on the path towards reconciliation," said Indspire's President and CEO Mike DeGagné. "From building relationships to reducing barriers, it is an ever-changing and participatory action, and we value partners like Giant Tiger for walking this path with us to improve educational access for Indigenous learners."

Best known for his painting in the woodland art style, Hunter specializes in fine and digital artwork and designs from his Ojibway roots, with the intent to create a broader awareness of Indigenous culture and iconography.

"What I love about this collaboration is that we are paying respect to residential school survivors and also ensuring the success of future generations," said Hunter. "By wearing orange on September 30, the mainstream culture and our communities are showing support by acknowledging and validating the trauma survivors had to endure as children and with a singular voice saying, never again."

Giant Tiger is a long-standing partner of Indspire, supporting three programs through its Charitable Giving Fund, donating a total of $75,000 per year. The programs include, Indspire's annual Soaring: Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering; Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards (BBF) program, which is a bursary, scholarship and awards program for Indigenous youth in Giant Tiger communities; and Rivers to Success, an indigenous student mentorship program that supports students as they graduate and become the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information on Indspire and the custom-designed shirts, please visit www.gianttiger.com/truth-and-reconciliation.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About Indspire:

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, please visit www.Indspire.ca.

