Giants and Saquon Barkley agree to one-year, $11 million contract: source

NEW YORK — Saquon Barkley and the Giants unexpectedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million on Tuesday morning to stave off a training camp holdout, a source told the New York Daily News.

The deal is a humbling and shocking one for Barkley to accept.

He gets $10.091 million guaranteed by signing the franchise tag tender, including $2 million as a signing bonus. The Giants still retain the ability to tag Barkley a second straight offseason in spring 2024 if they wish.

And Barkley can earn up to an additional $909,000 in incentives that are all contingent on a 2023 Giants postseason berth, according to a source.

He’ll get $303,000 if he rushes for 1,350 yards and the Giants make the playoffs. He’ll get $303,000 if he scores 11 total touchdowns (either rushing or receiving) and the team makes the playoffs. And he’ll get $303,000 if he has 65 catches and they reach the postseason.

Signing Barkley, 26, on the day that Giants players reported for camp in East Rutherford, N.J., was an enormous victory for second-year GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and the organization.

Barkley appeared prepared to sit out all of training camp after failing to sign a long-term contract prior to the July 17 deadline. He could have missed the entire preseason without costing himself a dime, since he wasn’t technically on the roster.

He declined only one week ago to sign a multi-year offer from the Giants that was believed to be in the neighborhood of $12-12.5 million a year with $22-25 million guaranteed. And now he’s in on the one-year franchise tag.