Giarratana closes on $232.3M deal to build Nashville's tallest tower and YMCA downtown

Downtown developer Tony Giarratana has secured $232.3 million in financing to construct what will become Nashville's tallest building.

The funds will trigger development of 140 condominiums and 360 apartments in a 60-story, $390 million tower at 1010 Church Street.

In 2022, Giarratana purchased the land for $26 million. As part of the deal, he will renovate and expand the downtown YMCA, found then door.

The new financing arrangement includes a $172.3 million construction loan from Little Rock, Ark.-based Bank OZK and $60 million from New York-based Related Fund Management to build the tower, Giarratana said Wednesday.

The building is modeled on the 45-story 505 building Giarratana built in 2017 — one of his numerous towers on Church Street. Other recent projects include the 34-story Alcove at 900 Church and the 38-story Prime at 801 Church. A 45-story curved tower at 800 Lea Avenue is also in the works.

A rendering of the 60-story apartment and condo tower that Giarratana LLC recently secured financing to build at 1010 Church Street with a new five-story YMCA.

"505 essentially served as our proof of concept and informed the design of every aspect of 1010," Giarratana said. "505 has 178 condos atop 350 apartments and 187 parking spaces, while 1010 features 140 condos atop 360 apartments and 500 parking spaces. We’re also including 121 parking spaces for the new YMCA that we’re developing next door."

The project's architects are Chicago-based Goettsch Partners. Engineers include Bala Consulting Engineers, DeSimone Consulting Engineers and Barge Design Solutions.

"We believe 1010’s timing is about perfect and will deliver its condos and apartments in high demand, low supply environment," Giarratana LLC CIO Jacob Chapman said. "Tony often commented that what we were attempting to do with 1010 was impossible in the current market, but that we should do it anyway."

Project investor Marc Stengel of Ridgefield Properties, which has worked with Giarratana for 30 years, said this is a "topping off event" for his company.

Said Stengel: "For some 175 years, our family — via its Sudekum and Stengel branches — has been persistently dedicated to the successful growth of the city that welcomed us as German immigrants determined to make our home along the banks of the Cumberland River in the mid-19th century."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Giarratana finances plan for Nashville's tallest tower, YMCA downtown