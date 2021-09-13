U.S. markets closed

Gibraltar BSN Launches Limited-Edition Endowment Plan, GoGuarantee Plus

2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN"), one of Malaysia's fast growing life insurance companies, has launched GoGuarantee Plus, a limited-edition endowment plan to help Malaysians safeguard their retirement.

Gibraltar BSN&#x002019;s senior management at the virtual launch of GoGuarantee Plus From left to right: &#x002022;Daniel Toh &#x002013; Chief Sales Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad &#x002022;Lee Kok Wah &#x002013; Chief Executive Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad &#x002022;Susan Ong &#x002013; Chief Marketing Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad
Gibraltar BSN’s senior management at the virtual launch of GoGuarantee Plus From left to right: •Daniel Toh – Chief Sales Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad •Lee Kok Wah – Chief Executive Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad •Susan Ong – Chief Marketing Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad

GoGuarantee Plus is a life insurance plan combined with guaranteed returns at 3% of sum assured every five years and a lump sum payment of up to 120% of total premium paid.

The enrolment process is also hassle-free as customers can easily protect themselves for up to RM300,000 with no medical underwriting or health questions.

Lee Kok Wah, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad said, "Good health and financial freedom is key to retirement security. In today's challenging times and the fact that Malaysia will become an aging society by 2030, we felt compelled to help our customers safeguard their golden years by offering a competitive product to grow their retirement funds and at the same time, equip them with solid life protection."

A unique feature of GoGuarantee Plus is the accompanying Golden Age Disability (GAD) which allows the customer to extend the coverage period and Terminal Illnesses benefits of up to RM300,000. Kok Wah added, "Living longer means that Malaysians will have to contend with higher medical costs and these additional benefits will certainly alleviate our customers' financial burden as they grow older."

Customers can prepare for their retirement without burdening their current commitments by opting for flexible premium payment of five years, ten years, or the full payment term.

GoGuarantee Plus is available until the end of the year. The plan is distributed via Gibraltar BSN's nationwide agency channel and further complements the life insurer's range of simple, relevant, and affordable financial solutions which includes life and health protection through traditional and investment-linked plans. For more information, please visit www.gibraltarbsn.com.

About Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad

Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN") is one of Malaysia's fast growing life insurance companies. For over 60 years, we have been protecting dreams by providing relevant and affordable protection solutions that are accessible to Malaysians from all walks of life.

The name Gibraltar BSN represents our lineage to Prudential Financial, Inc (PFI*), one of the world's largest financial institutions from the United States, and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), a brand with its own history and strong financial heritage in Malaysia. The name 'Gibraltar' and our iconic logo the 'Rock of Gibraltar' both refer to PFI, illustrating over 140 years of rich history and financial strength behind the PFI brand.

As Malaysia's Community Protection Champion, Gibraltar BSN has an extensive and diverse distribution network which comprises 9 locations across the country, a national agency force, and over 400 branches belonging to our strategic partners: Bank Simpanan Nasional. For more information on how we can help you protect your dreams, please visit our website at www.gibraltarbsn.com.

*PFI of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Gibraltar BSN

