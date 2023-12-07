Gibraltar Industries' (NASDAQ:ROCK) five-year earnings growth trails the 15% YoY shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) share price has soared 102% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 3.6%.

Since it's been a strong week for Gibraltar Industries shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Gibraltar Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Gibraltar Industries has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Gibraltar Industries will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gibraltar Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on Gibraltar Industries it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

