Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Gibraltar Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$161m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Gibraltar Industries has an ROCE of 16%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Gibraltar Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gibraltar Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Gibraltar Industries has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 39% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Gibraltar Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Gibraltar Industries has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

