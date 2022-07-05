U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Gibson Energy Confirms 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

·2 min read
  • GBNXF

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2022 second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after the close of North American markets. The 2022 second quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Logo (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)
Logo (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2022 second quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

  • 416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392

  • Conference ID: 31070574

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until August 17, 2022, using the following dial-in numbers:

  • 416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541

  • Replay Entry Code: 070574#

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

Gibson Energy Confirms 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Provides Conference Call &amp; Webcast Details (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)
Gibson Energy Confirms 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-energy-confirms-2022-second-quarter-earnings-release-date-and-provides-conference-call--webcast-details-301579193.html

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

