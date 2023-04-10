Gibson Energy Confirms 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

Gibson Energy Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2023 first quarter and operating results on Monday, May 1, 2023 after the close of North American markets. The 2023 first quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2023 first quarter and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until May 16, 2023, using the following dial-in numbers:

416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541

Replay Entry Code: 101920

Annual General Meeting & Webcast Details

Gibson is holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00 noon Eastern Time). This meeting will be held in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person). Applying technology to the meeting by allowing virtual participation will make the meeting more relevant, accessible and engaging for all involved, permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate in the meeting, regardless of their geographic location. The optional virtual format for the meeting will also help mitigate health and safety risks.

Following the conclusion of the formal proceedings of the annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address shareholders and provide brief remarks on the current state of the business and discuss the highlights of the Company's key initiatives.

Story continues

Attending In-Person:

Lumi Experience Studio

Suite 1410, 225 6 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta

Attending virtually can be accessed using the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Additionally, information and materials related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be accessed using the following URL:

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

Gibson Energy Confirms 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-energy-confirms-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-annual-general-meeting-dates-and-provides-conference-call--webcast-details-301793606.html

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.