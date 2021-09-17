U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

GIBSWAP GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD Unveils Meta universe + DeFi Project For An Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) Ahead On The 19th Of September

·5 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESWIRE / September 17, 2021 / GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD, the world's leading trading and digital asset investment company, has launched a meta universe and DeFi project for an Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO). As part of GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD's launch strategy for projects and investors, GIBSWAP ILO creates an AMM liquidity pool. It delivers low barriers, automation, fairness, and justice crowdfunding. For the project party, ILO eliminates burdensome issuance procedures and increases project liquidity.

According to GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD, GIBXSWAP is an automated market maker (AMM) that allows users to exchange two tokens. The exchange receives liquidity from LPs who stake their tokens in the Liquidity Pools. A user receives LP tokens in exchange, which can be staked to earn X tokens in the 'pool.' GIBXSWAP's platform currency is the X token.

GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD will launch using a multi-chain DEX model. Combining the advantages of low transaction fees of Huobi Ecological Chain HECO and Binance Smart Chain BSC with the prosperity of Ethereum's ecosystem supports the "dual mining mechanism" of liquid mining & transaction mining.

Staking pools, liquidity mining pools, DEXs, cross-chain asset bridges, and other ecosystem services. GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD is devoted to establishing a new community-driven DEX and ecosystem. Combined with low slippage, fast speed, high security, and fair prices, it will swiftly become the industry blockchain leader.

The "X" currency is the platform currency of GIBXSWAP. "X" has a total output of one billion pieces. In the initial allocation, 80 percent of the location mining is obtained through trade mining or yield, and the remaining 20 percent is obtained through the snack pool. Ecological construction accounts for 10%. The remaining 9% is for team research and development. ILO accounts for 1% of the total. Furthermore, the transaction fees collected are used to repurchase and burn platform tokens, assisting in realizing the closed-loop of autonomous driving for value acquisition.

The value of "X" is equal to the trading volume of the decentralized exchange GIBXSWAP DEX. At the same time, token holders have the option to sell "X" at any time to protect the long-term interests of early participants and GUSDTTM holders.

The new currency X will be the GIBXSWAP platform's core token, and it will be used for voting, repurchase, fundraising, trading, and earning coins. The appearance of "X" is primarily due to a gradual increase in the original GUSDT TM market circulation. To achieve breakthrough growth, the market value urgently requires a larger carrier and new currency.

The maximum supply of "X" is one billion, and the block reward is 20 "X" per block. Simultaneously, "X" will support the decentralized cross-chain transaction protocol of BSC, HECO, and ETH, employing "dual mining incentives through liquidity mining and transaction mining," allowing participants to maximize returns while seamlessly integrating with Binance and Huobi's massive global traffic and head resources.

Among the initial allocations, 80 percent are earmarked for mining, with 40 percent / 60 percent earmarked for transaction mining output and liquidity mining output, respectively. 10% is for ecological construction, and 9% is for collaborative research and development. ILO accounts for 1% of the total. Furthermore, the transaction fees collected are used to repurchase and burn platform tokens, assisting in realizing the closed-loop of autonomous driving for value acquisition.

The GIBXSWAP platform generates revenue from transaction fees of 0.3 percent of transaction volume; 0.3 percent of the transaction fee of 0.3 percent of transaction volume is used to feedback the "X" ecology, of which 0.1 percent is used to promote the development of ecological projects, 0.15 percent is used to reward mining Users, and 0.05 percent is used to repurchase and desist.

The remainder of the transaction fee will be placed in the liquidity pool to provide currency liquidity. This means that token holders can sell their tokens at any time and exchange them for other currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. At the same time, the more transactions there are, the deeper the liquidity in the pool becomes, and the currency price rises steadily. Most importantly, X can Stake in the aggregate revenue pool in the future to obtain NFT and other passive income.

Stick around for our upcoming events and receive a free GIBXSWAP E-Book; click on the link below and fill out the form:

https://gibx.info/register/

About GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD

GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD is designed to provide our clients with an institutional-grade experience when trading global foreign exchange, digital assets, precious metals, energy, indices, and other hedging transactions. GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD's mission is to serve as a gateway that connects the worlds of crypto assets and finance for investors, traders, and crypto enthusiasts. The GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD trading platform is supported by cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient high trading volume. We prioritize our clients by providing a user-centric portal with state-of-the-art security and a streamlined user experience.

For more information:

GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD

Mathew
mathew@gibx.info
gibxchange.io

RELAXURY TRAVEL PTY LTD, SUITE 1112, 401 DOCKLANDS DRIVE, DOCKLANDS VIC 3008

SOURCE: GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664548/GIBSWAP-GIBXC-GROUP-PTY-LTD-Unveils-Meta-universe-DeFi-Project-For-An-Initial-Liquidity-Offering-ILO-Ahead-On-The-19th-Of-September

