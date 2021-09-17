GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD Shares Tips On How To Participate In GIBSWAP's Initial Liquidity Offerings (ILO)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD, the world's leading trading and digital asset investment company, announced to share tips to its users on participating in GIBSWAP's Initial Liquidity Offerings (ILO). According to GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD, the upcoming GIBXSWAP is a decentralized transaction protocol based on an automated market-making mechanism, which integrates the differences of multiple basic public chains. If you want to participate in advance, you must first understand how it works.

GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD stated that GIBXSWAP provides institutions and high-net-worth individuals with private and personalized service when trading large cryptocurrency blocks. The GIBXSWAP provides fiat support, increased liquidity (no slippage), anonymity, price protection, unlimited purchases, and the ability to purchase tokens not available on other exchanges. GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD offers its users security, discreet execution, and settlement services.

The central idea is to avoid the various drawbacks of decentralization to reap the benefits of decentralization, build a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem, and maximize participants' rewards through the "dual mining incentive" of liquidity mining and transaction mining. Furthermore, a self-driving value capture ecological closed loop is realized via the fee repurchase and destruction mechanism.

GIBXSWAP is dedicated to adding real value, fairness, and innovation to decentralized finance through high-quality products and services. GIBXWAP is quick and secure, and anyone can trade and earn tokens.

GIBXSWAP differs from other trading platforms in that it returns transaction fees to users in the form of "X" tokens. The fee refund amount is determined by the transaction pair's percentage and transaction volume.

For example, if 1 BNB is converted to USDT, the currency pair's fee return is 100%. A transaction fee of 0.3 percent, or 0.003 BNB, will be charged in this transaction. Once the transaction is completed, the system will immediately refund the transaction fee in the form of X based on the transaction volume percentage.

The value of "X" is equal to the trading volume of the decentralized exchange GIBXSWAP DEX. As a result, the greater the volume of GIBXSWAP transactions, the greater the value of "X"! At the same time, token holders have the option to sell "X" at any time to protect the long-term interests of early participants and GUSDTTM holders.

How to participate in ILO?

Choose the farm you want to stake. Click "Approve Contract." Click "Stake LP" and enter the number of LPs, then click "Confirm." Confirm the transaction in your wallet. Done! You can click "View on BscScan" to view your transaction details

Receive LP and X rewards.

Choose the farm you want to claim Click "Confirm." Confirm the transaction in your wallet Done! You can click "View on BscScan" to view your transaction details

GIBSWAP ILO is an innovative financing method that can directly create an AMM liquidity pool for projects and investors. It provides crowd-funding to build a collection of fairness such as low threshold, automation, fairness, and justice.

ILO abandons cumbersome issuance procedures for the project party, reduces its costs, and improves project liquidity, such as:

Any decentralized project that wants to participate in crowdfunding can quickly create an ILO. The creation of the transaction pool from the primary market crowdfunding to the secondary market is automated. The project party can flexibly control the ILO mode, and the lock-up period is carried out according to the project's situation.

GIBSWAP ILO has given users enough willingness to respect and start fairly, and the right to issue the ILO project will be handed over to users, such as:

Users holding "X" will participate in voting to determine whether the project will be issued Users will get the same crowdfunding channels and liquidity pool LP tokens as the project party The capture of project liquidity value: maximize capital utilization, increase project liquidity, maximize benefits.

In the co-construction of the liquidity pool, the utilization rate of funds is maximized. Both the project party and the user receive the benefits guaranteed and doubled at the same time. Here are the following benefits:

After successfully creating the ILO project token, the AMM liquidity pool is automatically started, and the project token can be traded immediately. LP can capture pool fees and mining rewards. LP cannot intervene in the stability of the fund pool, and the liquidity is effectively brought into play. The secondary market can directly trade to increase prices, and the interests of crowd funders in the primary market are guaranteed.

About GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD

GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD is designed to provide our clients with an institutional-grade experience when trading global foreign exchange, digital assets, precious metals, energy, indices, and other hedging transactions. GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD's mission is to serve as a gateway that connects the worlds of crypto assets and finance for investors, traders, and crypto enthusiasts. The GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD trading platform is supported by cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient high trading volume. We prioritize our clients by providing a user-centric portal with state-of-the-art security and a streamlined user experience.

