UPDATE -- GIBXChange: The World’s Best Digital Asset Exchange is Shortlisted in Forex Awards Nominations

GIBXChange
·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIBXChange is a digital asset trading platform that has gained huge popularity since its inception. It has been nominated for the prestigious Forex Awards – a feat that decidedly demonstrates that GIBXChange is truly one of the best platforms out there.

What is GIBXChange?

One of the most prolific platforms in the world, GIBXChange helps its users by providing them with accurate and comprehensive market information and financial services. It helps make trading digital assets easier. More than 200 global financial products can be traded easily. It has become so popular because of its easy-to-navigate interface, one account requirement, and the immense support it enjoys from financial giants worldwide. It provides secure, convenient, and efficient asset trading services with several unique features.

What are the Forex Awards?

Forex Awards is an annual, global awards exchange ceremony. It recognizes the key players in the industry and has been doing so since 2010. All nominees are highly reputed financial traders. Forex Awards allows for independent voting and encourages users to decide upon winners. The nomination process is highly meticulous, with several stages of evaluation.

GIBXChange’s nomination speaks volumes about how soon it has established an important presence in the digital asset and forex trading exchange industry.

GIBXChange is nominated in the following categories:

  • Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2021

  • Best Cryptocurrency and Forex Exchange 2021

  • Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platform 2021

  • Best Trading Application 2021

  • Best Trade Executions 2021.

GIBXChange was set up by the GIB Global Investment Bank and Capital Fund. Since it was started in September, it is expected that it will cross 18 million users by the end of December. Some of its global partnerships include CoinGecko, Bitbank, LinkVC, and CoinMarketCap, and liquidity firms like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Bank of America, and JP Morgan. It has also established data centers around the world – including in the USA, Japan, and Australia.

An award added to the already seamless reputation of GIBXChange is sure to foster a growing role for it in the world market. All previous winners have gone on to become essential players in the global economy and cryptocurrency market. The results for the Forex Awards are expected to be released early next year.

Media Contact-
Company: GIBXChange
Contact Person: Emma
Email: marketing@gibxchange.io
Website: http://www.gibxchange.io


