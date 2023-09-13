GIC Is ‘Doubling Down’ on Some China Investments, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- GIC Pte is “doubling down” on some sectors in China as the country remains investable, even if it has become hard to make top-down allocations, according to the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund’s chief executive officer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China is leading the world in certain industries like green technology, Lim Chow Kiat said Wednesday on a panel at the 10th Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore. Consumption will play a bigger role in the nation over the long term and could present opportunities, he added.

Doubts over the investability of Chinese assets have gathered steam this year. Beijing’s efforts to restore investor confidence have had limited impact during a slowdown, and the US has stepped up oversight of its exposure to Asia’s largest economy. Lim’s comment reflects how Chinese investment opportunities have become trickier to identify for global wealth funds after years-long regulatory crackdowns and Covid measures.

China faces a challenge as it seeks to adopt a new economic model to continue generating good growth and jobs, Lim said.

“It’s difficult to make top-down allocations because the situation is very complex,” making it tough to invest based solely on themes, Lim said, without elaborating on the other sectors he’s keen on.

Hedge fund Two Sigma Investments LP’s Asia Pacific CEO Kenny Lam also struck a bullish tone on China in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He said the New York-based firm remains committed to the Chinese market over the long term, adding that building up onshore research and data teams is a key priority.

Others were less optimistic. The worst isn’t over yet for China’s property market even after the government rolled out measures to boost demand, Manraj Sekhon, chief investment officer for Templeton Global Equity Investments.

Story continues

Property developers still don’t have the liquidity to complete projects, which is “bad news” for prices and sentiment, Sekhon said in a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the event. China hasn’t done enough to restore confidence in its economy as leadership and monetary and fiscal policies are all “in flux,” he said.

As a result, investors are in a transition phase that could be prolonged, Sekhon said. Still, he added that he likes new-economy companies such as platform and internet firms.

Alberta Investment Management Corp. is taking a “very cautious approach” toward China while looking to take advantage of opportunities related to its growth, CIO Marlene Puffer said in an interview at the summit.

The geopolitical situation “needs to settle,” and the firm doesn’t see that “we’re getting paid sufficiently to take that risk on this time,” Puffer told Bloomberg Television. The Canadian pension fund’s current exposure to China is under 4% of assets and its exposure is mainly through passive index investments, she said.

Another investor warned of the risks of overlooking the world’s second-largest economy, despite its current woes.

“You can never write it off,” Archana Parekh, head of Asia equities ex-Japan at Balyasny Asset Management, said during a panel discussion. “Policymakers are aware of the extent of the challenges right now.”

--With assistance from Bei Hu, Yvonne Man, David Ingles, Zhang Dingmin, Haslinda Amin, Anand Menon, Joanne Wong and Lulu Yilun Chen.

(Updates with comments from Templeton, Alberta Investment Management and Balyasny from the seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.