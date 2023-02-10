Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters to replace Dan Strömberg as CEO of Telia Lietuva

Telia Lietuva

Dan Strömberg, the CEO of Lithuania's largest telecommunications company Telia Lietuva, will be replaced by Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, the Company's Head of Sales and Customer Service from 1 March 2023. The Swedish Telia Company, which owns a majority stake in Telia Lietuva, nominates Dan Strömberg for election to the Company's Board.

On 9 February 2023, the Board of Telia Lietuva approved the resignation of the current CEO Dan Strömberg effective 28 February 2023. Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters has been approved as the new CEO of the Company and will start her new position on 1 March 2023.

Following the Telia Company proposal and the Board's decision, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva shareholders will be convened on 16 March 2023, where D. Strömberg, following his departure from the position of the Company’s CEO, was nominated to the vacant position of the member of the Company’s Board. He is also currently continuing as a Senior Vice President of Telia Company responsible for the Group's activities in Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark. Dan Strömberg has been CEO of Telia Lietuva since July 2018.

"It has been my privilege to work with a very talented team bringing world-class connectivity technology and service quality to Lithuania and delivering excellent results for the Company and its shareholders. Consumers trust us and value the Telia brand like never before. In a time of global turmoil and economic uncertainty, this is a great capital. I have no doubt that the new CEO of Telia Lietuva, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, will add even more to it with her knowledge and experience. Her appointment after a highly competitive selection of internal and external candidates also shows that we have an excellent talent growth and continuity program in place," said Dan Strömberg.

The appointed CEO of Telia Lithuania, G. Kaminskaitė-Salters, will continue to focus on improving the quality of the Company's customer experience.

"Under the leadership of Dan Strömberg, technological innovation, the widest communication network and the best customer service in the Baltics has become Telia’s business card. However, in order to differentiate ourselves through quality, we need to raise the bar for customer experience even higher and become their first choice when it comes to simplicity, speed, and the ability to provide all telecommunication services from a single source. Telia's distinctive culture is to put the customer first, and I have no doubt that we will achieve our ambitious goal," said G. Kaminskaitė-Salters.

G. Kaminskaitė-Salters has been with the Company since 2015, during which time she has led the teams of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Sales and Customer Care, and since October of 2021 she was acting Head of Enterprise at Telia Denmark. Ms. Kaminskaitė-Salters holds a Doctor of Law from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and an MPhil in International Relations from Oxford University, UK.

Dan Strömberg was CEO of Lithuanian mobile operator Omnitel from 2013 to 2015. He has held senior managerial positions in the Telia Group in Sweden, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania for more than 25 years.

The Board has appointed Lina Bandzinė as a new Head of Sales and Customer Care of Telia Lietuva from 1 March 2023.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt



