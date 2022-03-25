U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.78
    +2.62 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.85
    +84.91 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,134.20
    -57.63 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.28
    -2.16 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -1.76 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.80
    -12.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    -0.33 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4420
    +0.1010 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1410
    -0.1790 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,950.16
    +1,948.75 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.12
    +18.59 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.67
    +24.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite, who changed the way we communicate, has died

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The inventor behind one of the most iconic forms of modern communication has died.

Stephen Wilhite, the computer programmer who created the GIF and insisted users pronounce it with a soft "g," was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, told The Associated Press Thursday that he died of COVID on March 14.

Wilhite developed the GIF, short for Graphics Interchange Format, in 1987 while working for CompuServe, according to a 2013 interview with The New York Times. The online service provider was seeking ways to display content like color weather maps in the age of slow dial-up internet and enormous image files. GIFs continuously replay short video clips.

SMART TECH TIPS: From monitoring your email, heart rate and tracking that tax refund check

DRIVER'S LICENSES ON IPHONES: Apple launches Wallet feature in Arizona

This photo provided by Webby Awards, Stephen Wilhite accepts his Webby lifetime achievement award on May 2013 in New York.
This photo provided by Webby Awards, Stephen Wilhite accepts his Webby lifetime achievement award on May 2013 in New York.

"I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming," Wilhite told the Times.

Thirty-five years later, the GIF has become engrained in tech culture as a popular form of communication online.

In 2013, Wilhite earned a lifetime achievement honor from The Webby Awards, which recognize top achievements on the internet.

"Despite developments in moving image and animation technology on the Web, the GIF remains a staple among image formats used to spread news and information," reads a statement from The Webby Awards.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite dies at 74

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Our Grace CPU is ‘a new growth market’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks to Yahoo Finance about the company's new Grace CPU and what it means for the chip giant's future.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Dogecoin Leaps to 1-Month High as ATM Operator Adds the Coin to Its Network

    Dogecoin can now be traded at ATMs, under the latest plan from the operator Bitcoin of America, which says it has 1,800 machines in 31 U.S. states.

  • T-Mobile unveils development hub in Bellevue to spur wider use of 5G technology

    T-Mobile unveiled a series of moves aimed at bringing in outside innovators to develop 5G tech projects. This includes an incubator space for developers.

  • Microsoft confirms Lapsus$ breach after hackers publish Bing, Cortana source code

    Microsoft has confirmed that it was breached by the Lapsus$ hacking group. In a blog post on Tuesday — published hours after Lapsus$ posted a torrent file containing partial source code from Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana — Microsoft revealed that a single employee's account was compromised by the hacking group, granting the attackers "limited access" to Microsoft's systems and allowing the theft of the company's source code. Microsoft added that no customer code or data was compromised.

  • Google and Apple will not 'easily' give up app store business, analyst says

    Anurag Rana, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Software and IT analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google's new billing partnership with Spotify and the outlook for regulation of Google and Apple's app stores.

  • Walt Disney and T-Mobile Become Unlikely Partners

    The Mouse House wants to invest in the future of storytelling and it has picked a unique ally to help.

  • Google to Let Spotify Use an Alternative Payment System. Why That’s a Positive for Match and Bumble.

    Alphabet Google and Spotify Technology have reached a deal that allows the streaming giant to offer its own billing service within its app, paving the way for other developers to wrestle back billing control from app stores amid antitrust concerns. Spotify (ticker: SPOT ) users who downloaded the app from the Google Play Store will soon be presented with the option to pay either through Spotify’s payment system or Google Play Billing. “Spotify is on a years-long journey to ensure app developers have the freedom to innovate and compete on a level playing field,” said Alex Norstrom, Spotify’s chief business officer.

  • Wolverine's Master Chief boots are for true Halo fanatics

    The company is only making 117 pairs of the $225 footwear.

  • iOS 15.4 battery drain fix: Apple finally responds to complaints

    Apple released the iOS 15.4 update a few days ago, a software version that introduces several handy new features for iPhone users. And iPad users, of course, since iPadOS 15.4 is also out. But iOS 15.4 also came with excessive battery drain for some people, an issue that various iPhone users complained about on social … The post iOS 15.4 battery drain fix: Apple finally responds to complaints appeared first on BGR.

  • Exclusive: Lockheed Martin Orlando campus to ramp up work on 5G innovation program

    Lockheed Martin Corp.’s 5G innovation program this year will advance from a crawl to a walk. The defense and aerospace giant’s 5G.MIL initiative is an internally funded, company-wide effort to bring 5G network capabilities to air, ground and sea vehicles. Rohall estimates 40-50 Lockheed employees in Orlando work to support the 5G.MIL initiative, though many of them do not work solely on that program.

  • Google to let Spotify to offer its own billing on Android

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Google's partnership with Spotify that will allow Android users to choose whether to use Google's or Spotify's billing option.

  • Apple to make iPhones out of brand new aluminium that produces only oxygen

    Apple will start making iPhones out of a special kind of “carbon-free” aluminium, it has said. The material, which will be introduced first in the iPhone SE, represents the first time that the aluminium has been made at industrial scale outside of a lab, and came after a breakthrough advance in smelting technology, Apple said. The aluminium produces oxygen instead of greenhouse gases, and is made by a company called ELYSIS.

  • In a hurry? An iPhone can be used for TSA screening at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

    Phoenix Sky Harbor is the first airport in the country to accept iPhones instead of physical IDs at TSA checkpoints.

  • Google to Allow Alternative Payment Systems for Spotify. Don’t Expect Apple to Budge.

    Alphabet's Google unit will allow Spotify to offer an alternative-billing service in its app, setting a precedent for the Google Play Store platform.

  • Apple is reportedly planning an iPhone hardware subscription service

    Apple is reportedly planning a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware.