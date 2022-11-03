Gift Card Market Size to Grow by USD 843.11 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gift Card Market share is set to increase by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.99% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.
Global Gift Card Market - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global gift card market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of the global personal products market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.
Global Gift Card Market Characteristics with Five Forces–
The Global Gift Card Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Global Gift Card Market – Customer Landscape
The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
Global Gift Card Market - Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gift Card Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gift Card Market size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights:
North America is the fastest-growing region in the global gift card market compared to other regions. 40% of market growth will originate from the region. The inherent push for gift cards and gifting initiatives in the organized retail sector, including e-retail, is driving market growth. The mature retail scenario in the region is also driving the gift card market in the region. The retail sector in North America is driven by the rise in consumer retail spending, improved e-commerce strategies, and relatively low inflation. In addition, the presence of numerous e-retail companies, such as Amazon.com, fuel the growth of the gift card market.
Type Segment Overview
The Global Gift Card Market as per type segmentation is categorized into E-gifts Cards and Physical Gift Cards.
Revenue Generating Segment - The gift cards market share growth by the e-gifts cards segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization across the global retail sector has resulted in the development of e-gift cards. E-gift cards have various advantages, such as enhanced versatility and flexibility.
Global Gift Card Market – Market Dynamics
Major Driver Boosting the Market
The growth of the e-commerce sector is driving the global gift card market growth.
E-commerce sales are increasing rapidly owing to factors such as high Internet and smartphone penetration and the increasing tech-savvy population.
E-commerce companies also use gift cards as marketing tools to acquire new customers.
Major trends influencing the growth of the market
The rise of open-loop gift cards is a trend in the market.
Customers prefer open-loop gift cards. These cards are linked to a payment card processor network such as MasterCard, Visa, or American Express.
The increase in the demand for open-loop gift cards will support the global gift card market during the forecast period.
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
The use of gift cards may lead to additional monetary loss, which will challenge market growth.
For instance, some gift cards have an expiry date, which compels recipients to use them within specific durations. Some gift cards have hidden charges or fees and undisclosed terms and conditions. In addition, there is a risk of misplacing a card.
Hence, hidden charges and additional costs are likely to impact the growth of the global gift card market negatively during the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
Gift Card Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gift card market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors
Gift Card Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 843.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.99
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Australia, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes & Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
5.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.
11.4 Card USA Inc
11.5 Duracard LLC
11.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
11.7 Fiserv Inc.
11.8 FleetCor Technologies Inc.
11.9 Givex Corp.
11.10 InComm
11.11 Jifiti.com Inc.
11.12 Kindcard Inc.
11.13 PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.
11.14 Plastek Card Solutions Inc.
11.15 Square Inc.
11.16 Tele Pak Inc
11.17 The Voucher Market Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
