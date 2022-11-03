Gift Card Market Size to Grow by USD 843.11 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gift Card Market share is set to increase by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.99% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Gift Card Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gift card market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of the global personal products market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

Global Gift Card Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gift Card Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Gift Card Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Gift Card Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gift Card Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gift Card Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global gift card market compared to other regions. 40% of market growth will originate from the region. The inherent push for gift cards and gifting initiatives in the organized retail sector, including e-retail, is driving market growth. The mature retail scenario in the region is also driving the gift card market in the region. The retail sector in North America is driven by the rise in consumer retail spending, improved e-commerce strategies, and relatively low inflation. In addition, the presence of numerous e-retail companies, such as Amazon.com, fuel the growth of the gift card market.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Gift Card Market as per type segmentation is categorized into E-gifts Cards and Physical Gift Cards.

Revenue Generating Segment - The gift cards market share growth by the e-gifts cards segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization across the global retail sector has resulted in the development of e-gift cards. E-gift cards have various advantages, such as enhanced versatility and flexibility.

Global Gift Card Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The growth of the e-commerce sector is driving the global gift card market growth.

E-commerce sales are increasing rapidly owing to factors such as high Internet and smartphone penetration and the increasing tech-savvy population.

E-commerce companies also use gift cards as marketing tools to acquire new customers.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The rise of open-loop gift cards is a trend in the market.

Customers prefer open-loop gift cards. These cards are linked to a payment card processor network such as MasterCard, Visa, or American Express.

The increase in the demand for open-loop gift cards will support the global gift card market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The use of gift cards may lead to additional monetary loss, which will challenge market growth.

For instance, some gift cards have an expiry date, which compels recipients to use them within specific durations. Some gift cards have hidden charges or fees and undisclosed terms and conditions. In addition, there is a risk of misplacing a card.

Hence, hidden charges and additional costs are likely to impact the growth of the global gift card market negatively during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Gift Card Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors

Gift Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 843.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes & Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

11.4 Card USA Inc

11.5 Duracard LLC

11.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

11.7 Fiserv Inc.

11.8 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

11.9 Givex Corp.

11.10 InComm

11.11 Jifiti.com Inc.

11.12 Kindcard Inc.

11.13 PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.

11.14 Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

11.15 Square Inc.

11.16 Tele Pak Inc

11.17 The Voucher Market Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

