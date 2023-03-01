Gift card market size is set to grow by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the gift card market estimates that the market size will growth of by USD 843.11 billion at a CAGR of 12.87% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the e-commerce sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, gift cards may result in additional loss of money, which might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027

Gift card market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gift card market report covers the following areas:

Gift card market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global gift card market is fragmented, and the competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain the same by 2027. Vendors are investing in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing. They also focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from others. Vendors also differentiate themselves based on innovation by continuously updating their products according to evolving trends. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc are some of the major market participants.

Gift card market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Distribution channel

Geography

Gift Card Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gift card market vendors

The gift cards market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the gift cards market in Italy segmentations by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Gift Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 843.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, , UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027

