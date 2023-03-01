U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

Gift card market size is set to grow by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the gift card market estimates that the market size will growth of by USD 843.11 billion at a CAGR of 12.87% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the e-commerce sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, gift cards may result in additional loss of money, which might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)  request the latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027

Gift card market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gift card market report covers the following areas:

Gift card market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global gift card market is fragmented, and the competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain the same by 2027. Vendors are investing in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing. They also focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from others. Vendors also differentiate themselves based on innovation by continuously updating their products according to evolving trends. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc are some of the major market participants.

For insights on some key vendors with offering Download a sample report 

Gift card market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Gift Card Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gift card market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gift card market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The gift cards market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the gift cards market in Italy segmentations by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gift Card Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 843.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

9.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, , UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gift card market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

  • 12.4 Card USA Inc

  • 12.5 Duracard LLC

  • 12.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

  • 12.7 Fiserv Inc.

  • 12.8 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

  • 12.9 Givex Corp.

  • 12.10 InComm

  • 12.11 Jifiti.com Inc.

  • 12.12 Kindcard Inc.

  • 12.13 PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

  • 12.15 Square Inc.

  • 12.16 Tele Pak Inc

  • 12.17 The Voucher Market Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/gift-cardmarket

Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gift-card-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-843-11-billion-from-2022-to-2027----driven-by-the-growth-of-the-e-commerce-sector--technavio-301757501.html

SOURCE Technavio

