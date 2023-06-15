Give the gift of tea this Father's Day with a sale on Sips by subscription boxes

Shop deals on Sips by tea subscriptions just in time for Father's Day 2023.

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 18, which means time is running out to score last-minute gifts your pop will love. If you want to help him start his day off on the right foot, tea subscription boxes from Sips by are a great option. Full of comforting and tasty blends, any tea-loving dad would love unwrapping this on Father's Day 2023.

For a limited time only, you can save 20% on a Sips by digital gift card. With this card handy, you can either put it towards a new or current Sips by subscription or redeem it in the Sips by Tea Shop to save on over 150 different kinds of teas. How you choose to use the gift card is up to you, but either way it'll help you save on teas from a Reviewed-approved brand that we love.

Three months of Sips by subscription boxes are typically $59.97, but this Father's Day deal will bring the price down to $48—saving you $11.97 in the process. Or, you can put that money towards credit at the Tea Shop. If you'd rather have half a year of subscription boxes, you'll pay $96 rather than the list price of $119.94. Meanwhile, if you want to really splurge on dad this year, a full year-long subscription will cost you $192 instead of the normal $239.88 price tag, and a 24-month subscription would come in at $384, saving you $95.76.

No matter which plan you opt for, you'll be saving on premium tea brands from all over the world. Plus, you can customize the types of tea so your pop has something tasty to sip on every month.

Father's Day is almost here, so don't get stuck without a gift. Try out Sips by's tea deals and score massive savings before the limited-time offers expire.

