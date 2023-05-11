Give the gift of tea this Mother's Day with a sale on Sips by subscription boxes

Give the gift of tea this Mother's Day with Sips by's subscription boxes.

Still on the hunt for a last-minute Mother's Day gift? Give Sips by's tea subscription boxes a chance and shop discounted digital gift cards while they're on sale for a limited time. Whether you're mom's an avid tea lover or is interested in trying out the hot drink, Sips by will make the perfect present.

Now through Monday, May 15, you can save 35% on a Sips by digital gift card. With this card handy, you can either put it towards a new or current Sips by subscription or redeem it in the Sips by Tea Shop to save on over 150 different kinds of teas. How you choose to use the gift card is up to you, but either way it'll help you save on teas from a Reviewed-approved brand that we love.

Three months of Sips by subscription boxes are typically $59.97, but this Mother's Day deal will bring the price down to $38.98—saving you $20.99 in the process. Or, you can pay that same price for $48 in credit at the Tea Shop. If you'd rather have half a year of subscription boxes or $96 in credit, you'll pay $77.96 rather than the list price of $119.94. A full year or $192 in credit sound better? You'll pay $155.92, which is $83.96 less than usual. For two years of boxes or a whopping $384 in credit, you'll put down $311.84 instead of the original $479.76 price tag.

No matter which plan you opt for, you'll be saving on premium tea brands from all over the world. Plus, you can customize the types of tea you receive and snag free shipping on any order of Personalized Tea Discovery Boxes over $35.

Mother's Day is almost here, so don't get stuck without a gift. Try out Sips by's tea deals and score massive savings before the limited-time offers expire.

