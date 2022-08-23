GiftBasketsOverseas.com Makes It Once Again to the Inc. 500|5000 List and Pushes Ahead to Launch Its First NFT Collection

GiftBasketsOverseas.com makes its 8h appearance on the Inc. 500|5000 list, a welcome reward to a team that strives to give their customers more.

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that GiftBasketsOverseas.com is on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the 8th year! This list features a detailed ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Gift Baskets Overseas is featured on this list for its innovative and customer-friendly take on corporate gift campaigns and international gift delivery in just 1 – 3 business days. The Inc. 5000 has given many household names their first national exposure, such as Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, and more industry giants.

Marketing Content Manager Sempronia Hobgood states, "Our CEO, Dmitriy Peregudov, has ensured that our core values help not only the company grow but our employees to grow as well. This kind of people-first approach to business has always set us apart and helps each employee reach their full potential and provide the best customer experience possible."

GiftBasketsOverseas.com 8th time on the Inc. 500|5000 list has the company ranking at #4053 for 2022. The company's tireless innovation, even after 7 other years of Inc. 5000 success, keeps the gifting giant standing tall among its competitors.

As the world still recovers from current events, the 2022 Inc. 5000 sees some of the more resilient and inspiring companies make it to the head of the pack. These top 5,000 companies work not only to grow themselves but their communities. Increasing jobs, multi-industry cooperation, and growth in the overall economy. Gift Baskets Overseas is no exception to this, hiring more staff in 2022 to ensure they can continue to not only meet customer expectations but exceed them.

Members of the team got together to launch the first-ever NFT collection by Gift Baskets Overseas, called Pixelated Gifts. This first-time launch is even offering a steep 20% discount coupon for those who purchase before October 31, 2022. These fun pixelized images of real international gifts are a promising display of the company's willingness to explore new trends. Many companies are joining the NFT movement and the Metaverse in anticipation of the next big trend for e-commerce. Such growth opportunities promise to give companies and customers alike a unique shopping experience and exclusive perks.

The uncertainty of delivery and shipping conditions since 2020 has only served to help the GBO team learn new and innovative ways to help their customers and vendors. As supply chains dwindled and conflicts further increased international shipping delays, GBO remained a resource for family, friends, and companies to stay in touch with the people that mattered most. The company even used its connections and profit to assist in humanitarian aid in and around Ukraine .

GiftBasketsOverseas.com has made it abundantly clear that its mission – to keep the world connected through gifts – is something that informs every choice they make.

About www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wide array of ordering channels & 24/7 availability. GiftBasketsOverseas.com is renowned globally for providing online ordering convenience, multilingual customer service, and secure payment options. Learn more at www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com .

For more information, contact Otavio Ribeiro at 1-888-673-2822, or email 342973@email4pr.com.

