Gifts novelty and souvenirs market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for the largest share of the global market growth during the forecast period. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2022-2026

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report!

Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market as a part of the personal product's market, which covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Growth of the global personal products market will be driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rise in beauty consciousness, increasing popularity of online marketing, growing demand for organic personal and beauty care products, high demand for multi-purpose products, and adoption of advanced technologies.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis. Download an exclusive sample!

Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Five forces

The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Story continues

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of Porter's five forces model helps to strategize the business. For the entire details - buy the report!

Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

The offline segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This distribution channel refers to the sales of products through specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Vendors are expanding their store operations at different locations. The growth of retail channels will increase the value sales of the market. These factors will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market.

Europe will account for 36% of the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the early penetration of the e-commerce market. Moreover, France, Germany, and the UK are the key countries for the gifts novelty and souvenirs market in Europe.

Download a sample report

Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Technological advances, which lead to product innovation and premiumization, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The availability of new and unique gift products will drive sales in the market. For example, digital and illuminated photo frames are becoming popular as gifts. There is also a high demand for advanced products that suit interiors of homes.

Many vendors are constantly investing in R&D and innovation to sustain in the market. They are innovating products in terms of technology, features, and design.

Customers are spending significantly on gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs, with the growing purchasing power and rising disposable income, which has increased the demand for premium gift items.

Recent trends influencing the market

The growing demand for non-seasonal gifts is a trend in the market.

The percentage of expenditure by consumers on gifts for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings has increased.

Vendors are introducing non-seasonal gift products to meet the demands of consumers. For instance, vendors such as Hallmark Licensing, Disney, Card Factory, and American Greetings offer non-seasonal gifts.

Vendors are also seeking ways to target customers that seek non-seasonal gifts such as friendship gifts or travel souvenirs.

Thus, the demand for non-seasonal gifts will support the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of alternate products and services is challenging the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth. These products and services include electronic devices and online platforms for communication.

Social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram enable users to post greetings and images through digital media. Electronic gadgets, such as smart watches, are used as gift items for festive seasons.

Hence, the availability of alternatives poses a major challenge to the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gifts novelty and souvenirs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The size of the gift cards market in Italy is estimated to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The rings market size is estimated to grow by USD 54.53 million with a CAGR of 6.85% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Greetings Corp

11.4 American Stationery Co Inc

11.5 Archies Ltd

11.6 Card Factory Plc

11.7 Cimpress Plc

11.8 funkypigeon.com Ltd

11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC

11.10 Memorable Gifts

11.11 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

11.12 Sixty Stores Ltd

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gifts-novelty-and-souvenirs-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301699162.html

SOURCE Technavio