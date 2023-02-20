Gifts novelty and souvenirs market size to grow by USD 13.04 billion by 2026; Growth driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% according to Technavio. Gifts novelty and souvenirs market insights -

Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Zazzle Inc, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), Product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

American Greetings Corp - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as creatacard, barware, and drinkware.

American Stationery Co Inc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as gifts cards, embroideries, and frames.

Archies Ltd - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as personalized cards, mugs, and photoframes.

Card Factory Plc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as scented candles, chocolates and sweets, and cushions.

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization

Growing culture of gifting

Increase in in-bound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items

KEY Challenges –

Availability of alternate products for social expression

Seasonal nature of business

Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

The gifts novelty and souvenirs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this gifts novelty and souvenirs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Greetings Corp

11.4 American Stationery Co Inc

11.5 Archies Ltd

11.6 Card Factory Plc

11.7 Cimpress Plc

11.8 funkypigeon.com Ltd

11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC

11.10 Memorable Gifts

11.11 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

11.12 Sixty Stores Ltd

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

