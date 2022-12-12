Gifts retailing market to grow by 2.31% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in demand for seasonal decorations will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifts retailing market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution channel, product, and region
To understand more about the gift retailing market, request a sample report
In 2017, the gifts retailing market was valued at USD 76,251.29 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 28,045.22 million. The gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.01%. Technavio report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. This aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.
Gifts retailing market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Gifts retailing market - Vendor insights
The global gifts retailing market is dominated by a few well-established players. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products. They are also increasing their R&D investments and are acquiring smaller and regional players. In addition, the entry of several new players will intensify the level of competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and others.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including consumer electronics, apparel, sports and entertainment products, and beauty and personal care items.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including books, toys, makeup items, electronic commodities, and others
Gifts retailing market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture
The growing popularity of private-label brands
Expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing
Key challenges:
Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition
Criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management
Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
The gifts retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the key data covered in this gifts retailing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts retailing market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the gifts retailing market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the gifts retailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors
Related reports:
The personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,011.27 million with a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
The gift card market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion with a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Gifts Retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13,491.69 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.31
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 39%
Key countries
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio' consumer staples market reports
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global gifts retailing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geographic segmentation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aldi Stores Ltd.
12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
12.6 American Greetings Corp.
12.7 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
12.8 Card Factory Plc
12.9 Costco Wholesale Corp.
12.10 Enesco LLC
12.11 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.
12.12 Hallmark Card Inc.
12.13 House of Fraser Ltd.
12.14 Loop Commerce Inc.
12.15 Macys Inc.
12.16 My Pet Gift Box Ltd
12.17 Penney OpCo LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gifts-retailing-market-to-grow-by-2-31-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rise-in-demand-for-seasonal-decorations-will-drive-growth---technavio-301699178.html
SOURCE Technavio