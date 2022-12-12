U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,499.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.00
    +3.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7050
    +0.1550 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,932.24
    -250.49 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.68
    -9.56 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Gifts retailing market to grow by 2.31% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in demand for seasonal decorations will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifts retailing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution channel, product, and region

To understand more about the gift retailing market, request a sample report

In 2017, the gifts retailing market was valued at USD 76,251.29 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 28,045.22 million. The gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.01%. Technavio report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. This aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Gifts retailing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Gifts retailing market - Vendor insights

The global gifts retailing market is dominated by a few well-established players. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products. They are also increasing their R&D investments and are acquiring smaller and regional players. In addition, the entry of several new players will intensify the level of competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and others.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including consumer electronics, apparel, sports and entertainment products, and beauty and personal care items.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including books, toys, makeup items, electronic commodities, and others

Gifts retailing market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture

  • The growing popularity of private-label brands

  • Expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing

Key challenges:

  • Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition

  • Criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

  • Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The gifts retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this gifts retailing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts retailing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gifts retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gifts retailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors

Related reports:

  • The personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,011.27 million with a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

  • The gift card market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion with a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Gifts Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13,491.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio' consumer staples market reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gifts retailing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geographic segmentation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aldi Stores Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 American Greetings Corp.

  • 12.7 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.8 Card Factory Plc

  • 12.9 Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • 12.10 Enesco LLC

  • 12.11 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hallmark Card Inc.

  • 12.13 House of Fraser Ltd.

  • 12.14 Loop Commerce Inc.

  • 12.15 Macys Inc.

  • 12.16 My Pet Gift Box Ltd

  • 12.17 Penney OpCo LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gifts-retailing-market-to-grow-by-2-31-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rise-in-demand-for-seasonal-decorations-will-drive-growth---technavio-301699178.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Oil Rises After Last Week’s Plunge as Key Pipeline Stays Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as a crucial North American pipeline remained shut and the market digested the latest virus developments in China. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateWest Texas I

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Thr

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

    Supertanker rates soared to astronomical levels earlier this year, but with less crude to transport, rates are plunging sharply at the beginning of December

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • Fund Managers Brace for ESG Correction With $4 Trillion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are trying to digest new regulatory proposals that have the potential to upend Europe’s biggest ESG fund category.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateA plan by E

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Power demand growth to boost Coal India's spot auctions, chairman says

    Coal India will increase spot auctions of the fuel in the coming months, the chairman of the world's biggest coal miner said on Monday, as the company's rising output has left them with enough fuel to meet increasing demand from non-utility power plants. An increase in spot auction sales, which offer higher margins than its mainstay long-term contracts, will help Coal India to build off its record profits from this year and maintain its rising share price, which has climbed 25% since April and outpaced a 5.9% rise in the broader Nifty index. However, with output growing by 16.7% this fiscal year, putting the company on track to achieve it annual production target for the first time in 16 years, Coal India was able to boost electronic spot auctions this year using the excess after honouring the long-term contracts.

  • FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • Should You Quit a Chaotic Job Right Now, or Stick It Out?

    Tech firms including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are cutting jobs to prepare for economic uncertainty. Former chief executives, like Walt Disney ’s Robert Iger, are back to chart a new course, and new ones like Elon Musk are inciting chaos.

  • 15 Most Trusted Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most trusted companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Most Trusted Companies in the World. Companies are created not just to provide solutions that previously did not exist, but also to provide returns to […]

  • China’s Hog Prices Slump, Helping to Cool Inflationary Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Hog prices in China are plunging, which will likely damp food inflation in the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pork.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateLive hog future