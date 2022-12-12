Gifts retailing market to grow by 2.31% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in demand for seasonal decorations will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifts retailing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution channel, product, and region

In 2017, the gifts retailing market was valued at USD 76,251.29 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 28,045.22 million. The gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.01%. Technavio report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. This aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Gifts retailing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Gifts retailing market - Vendor insights

The global gifts retailing market is dominated by a few well-established players. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products. They are also increasing their R&D investments and are acquiring smaller and regional players. In addition, the entry of several new players will intensify the level of competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and others.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including consumer electronics, apparel, sports and entertainment products, and beauty and personal care items.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including books, toys, makeup items, electronic commodities, and others

Gifts retailing market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture

The growing popularity of private-label brands

Expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing

Key challenges:

Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition

Criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts

The gifts retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,491.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

