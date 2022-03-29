Gifts Retailing Market to record USD 14.60 Bn incremental growth | APAC to dominate with 40% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.60 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The report also covers segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis of the market.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Technavio identifies Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.as dominant players in the market.
Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Amazon.com Inc: The company offers redeemable Pay gift cards for occasions such as weddings.
American Greetings Corp: The company offers products such as E-cards, seasonal birthday cards, and funny birthday e-Cards.
Bed Bath and Beyond Inc: The company offers home decor gifts products such as clothing and stationery items.
Although the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and expansion in the distribution channel and social media marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, pricing pressures due to fierce market competition, criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management, growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gifts Retailing Market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
By product, the souvenirs and novelty items segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market and the segment is expected to continue to create significant growth opportunities for market players.
By Geography, APAC will be dominating the market, occupying 40% of the global market share. China is the key market for gift retailing in APAC. The market will observe faster growth in APAC than in other regions during the forecast period.
Our gifts retailing market report covers the following areas:
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gifts retailing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gifts retailing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts retailing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gifts retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gifts retailing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors
Gifts Retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.97
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
American Greetings Corp.
Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
Card Factory Plc
Enesco LLC
Hallmark Licensing LLC
Spencer Gifts LLC
The Walt Disney Co.
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
