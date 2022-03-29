Gifts Retailing Market to record USD 14.60 Bn incremental growth | APAC to dominate with 40% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.60 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The report also covers segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gifts Retailing Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Technavio identifies Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.as dominant players in the market.

Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers redeemable Pay gift cards for occasions such as weddings.

American Greetings Corp: The company offers products such as E-cards, seasonal birthday cards, and funny birthday e-Cards.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc: The company offers home decor gifts products such as clothing and stationery items.

Although the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and expansion in the distribution channel and social media marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, pricing pressures due to fierce market competition, criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management, growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gifts Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

By product, the souvenirs and novelty items segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market and the segment is expected to continue to create significant growth opportunities for market players.

By Geography, APAC will be dominating the market, occupying 40% of the global market share. China is the key market for gift retailing in APAC. The market will observe faster growth in APAC than in other regions during the forecast period.

Our gifts retailing market report covers the following areas:

Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gifts retailing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gifts retailing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gifts retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gifts retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

