Gifts retailing market size to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027, Rise in demand for specialized merchandise for gifting to be a key trend - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, and the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in demand for specialized merchandise for gifting is a key trend in the market. The demand for gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers is high. Specialty gift stores sell gift items that are crafted by local artisans, which leads to a high degree of product differentiation. This, in turn, boosts the demand for specialized merchandise in the premium segment. Souvenir and gift retailers also act as distributors of specialty merchandise. For instance, The Walt Disney Co. engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of products through the Disney Store. These factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

What's new?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Gifts retailing market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Vendors that offer gift products are expanding their store operations at different locations. Extensive and innovative marketing in offline channels will further propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Vendors are also coming up with new retail strategies. For instance, Card Factory Plc operates its stores in different locations, including small towns and major cities. These factors will propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global gifts retailing market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gifts retailing market.

  • Europe is projected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The culture of gifting is highly prevalent in the region, especially in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. Some of the common types of gifts preferred by customers include photo frames, souvenirs, and novelty items. The preference for personalized gifts made from recycled materials is also growing in the region. As a result, there is high demand for eco-friendly gifts. Some of the prominent vendors are also focusing on creating new partnerships to expand their offerings. Factors such as product innovations and product launches will further drive value sales in Europe.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Gifts retailing market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rise in demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture is driving the market growth.

  • The sales of gifts on certain occasions and festivals, such as the New Year and Christmas, have increased across various regions.

  • The growing demand for seasonal gifts increases the sales of personalized gifts during special occasions.

  • The self-purchase of personalized gifts also contributes to the growth of the global gifts retailing market.

  • Design improvements, efficient ordering processes, gift-customization capabilities, and smooth delivery processes further increase the sales of gifts.

  • Such practices have increased up-selling and cross-selling by gift retailers.

  • The growing gifting culture will positively impact the growth of the global gifts retailing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Pricing pressures due to intense market competition are challenging market growth.

  • The presence of numerous players increases the competition in the market, which, in turn, leads to high pricing pressure.

  • Therefore, vendors are adopting low-pricing strategies, which negatively impact the profit margins of major market players.

  • E-retailers also pose stiff competition to specialty gift and souvenir retailers.

  • The high penetration of the Internet and smart devices further drives the growth of e-retailing.

  • These factors impact the pricing strategies of other vendors, which will restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and
forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gifts retailing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the gifts retailing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gifts retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gifts retailing market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors

The gift card market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.11 billion. This report extensively covers type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,011.27 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Gifts Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13,491.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.31

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macys Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gifts retailing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geographic segmentation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aldi Stores Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 American Greetings Corp.

  • 12.7 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.8 Card Factory Plc

  • 12.9 Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • 12.10 Enesco LLC

  • 12.11 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hallmark Card Inc.

  • 12.13 House of Fraser Ltd.

  • 12.14 Loop Commerce Inc.

  • 12.15 Macys Inc.

  • 12.16 My Pet Gift Box Ltd

  • 12.17 Penney OpCo LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/gifts-retailing-market

Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gifts-retailing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-491-69-million-from-2022-to-2027--rise-in-demand-for-specialized-merchandise-for-gifting-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301774319.html

SOURCE Technavio

