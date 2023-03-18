Gifts retailing market size to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027, Rise in demand for specialized merchandise for gifting to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, and the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in demand for specialized merchandise for gifting is a key trend in the market. The demand for gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers is high. Specialty gift stores sell gift items that are crafted by local artisans, which leads to a high degree of product differentiation. This, in turn, boosts the demand for specialized merchandise in the premium segment. Souvenir and gift retailers also act as distributors of specialty merchandise. For instance, The Walt Disney Co. engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of products through the Disney Store. These factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Vendors that offer gift products are expanding their store operations at different locations. Extensive and innovative marketing in offline channels will further propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Vendors are also coming up with new retail strategies. For instance, Card Factory Plc operates its stores in different locations, including small towns and major cities. These factors will propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global gifts retailing market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gifts retailing market.

Europe is projected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The culture of gifting is highly prevalent in the region, especially in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. Some of the common types of gifts preferred by customers include photo frames, souvenirs, and novelty items. The preference for personalized gifts made from recycled materials is also growing in the region. As a result, there is high demand for eco-friendly gifts. Some of the prominent vendors are also focusing on creating new partnerships to expand their offerings. Factors such as product innovations and product launches will further drive value sales in Europe.

The rise in demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture is driving the market growth.

The sales of gifts on certain occasions and festivals, such as the New Year and Christmas, have increased across various regions.

The growing demand for seasonal gifts increases the sales of personalized gifts during special occasions.

The self-purchase of personalized gifts also contributes to the growth of the global gifts retailing market.

Design improvements, efficient ordering processes, gift-customization capabilities, and smooth delivery processes further increase the sales of gifts.

Such practices have increased up-selling and cross-selling by gift retailers.

The growing gifting culture will positively impact the growth of the global gifts retailing market during the forecast period.

Pricing pressures due to intense market competition are challenging market growth.

The presence of numerous players increases the competition in the market, which, in turn, leads to high pricing pressure.

Therefore, vendors are adopting low-pricing strategies, which negatively impact the profit margins of major market players.

E-retailers also pose stiff competition to specialty gift and souvenir retailers.

The high penetration of the Internet and smart devices further drives the growth of e-retailing.

These factors impact the pricing strategies of other vendors, which will restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the gifts retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gifts retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gifts retailing market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,491.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macys Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

