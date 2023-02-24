U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Gig Economy Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Market Reports World
·8 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

The Major key platers in the Gig Economy market are - Freelancer, Airbnb, Uber, Vrbo, Beijing Xiaoju Keji Co., Ltd, Airtasker, Fiverr, Etsy, Instacart, Doordash, Upwork and Lyft

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gig Economy market size was valued at USD 413930.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period, reaching USD 918944.83 million by 2028.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Gig Economy market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Global Gig Economy Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Asset-Sharing Services

  • Transportation-Based Services

  • Professional Services

  • Household & Miscellaneous Services (HGHM)

  • Others

Applications: -

  • Freelancer

  • Airbnb

  • Uber

  • Vrbo

  • Beijing Xiaoju Keji Co., Ltd

  • Airtasker

  • Fiverr

  • Etsy

  • Instacart

  • Doordash

  • Upwork

  • Lyft

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Traffic

  • Electronic

  • Accommodation

  • Food and Beverage

  • Tourism

  • Education

  • Others

Key Benefits of Gig Economy Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Gig Economy Market

TOC of Gig Economy Market Research Report: -

1 Gig Economy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gig Economy Market
1.2 Gig Economy Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gig Economy Market Sales Volume and CAGR Comparison by Type (2018-2028)
1.3 Global Gig Economy Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gig Economy Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)
1.4 Global Gig Economy Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)
1.4.1 Global Gig Economy Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR Comparison by Region (2018-2028)
1.4.2 United States Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.3 Europe Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.4 China Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.5 Japan Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.6 India Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.8 Latin America Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Gig Economy Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size of Gig Economy (2018-2028)
1.5.1 Global Gig Economy Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)
1.5.2 Global Gig Economy Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)
1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Gig Economy Market

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Gig Economy Industry Technology Status and Trends
2.2 Industry Entry Barriers
2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers
2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers
2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers
2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier
2.3 Gig Economy Market Drivers Analysis
2.4 Gig Economy Market Challenges Analysis
2.5 Emerging Market Trends
2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis
2.7 Gig Economy Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gig Economy Industry Development

3 Global Gig Economy Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)
3.2 Global Gig Economy Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)
3.3 Global Gig Economy Average Price by Player (2018-2023)
3.4 Global Gig Economy Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)
3.5 Gig Economy Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Gig Economy Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Gig Economy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)
4.2 Global Gig Economy Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)
4.3 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.4 United States Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.4.1 United States Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.5 Europe Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.5.1 Europe Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.6 China Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.6.1 China Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.7 Japan Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.7.1 Japan Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.8 India Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.8.1 India Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.9 Southeast Asia Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.9.1 Southeast Asia Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.10 Latin America Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.10.1 Latin America Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19
4.11 Middle East and Africa Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Gig Economy Market Under COVID-19

5 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
5.2 Global Gig Economy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
5.3 Global Gig Economy Price by Type (2018-2023)
5.4 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
5.4.1 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Asset-Sharing Services (2018-2023)
5.4.2 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Transportation-Based Services (2018-2023)
5.4.3 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Professional Services (2018-2023)
5.4.4 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Household & Miscellaneous Services (HGHM) (2018-2023)
5.4.5 Global Gig Economy Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

6 Global Gig Economy Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
6.2 Global Gig Economy Consumption Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
6.3 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)
6.3.1 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Traffic (2018-2023)
6.3.2 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronic (2018-2023)
6.3.3 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Accommodation (2018-2023)
6.3.4 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverage (2018-2023)
6.3.5 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Tourism (2018-2023)
6.3.6 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2018-2023)
6.3.7 Global Gig Economy Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

...............Continued

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/22362308

