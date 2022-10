Giga Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 18-20th

Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals (TSX.V:GIGA, OTCQX:HNCKF), based in Vancouver, focused on nickel cobalt today announced that Mark Jarvis, CEO & Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: October 19h, 2022

TIME: 11am ET / 8am PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Available for 1x1 meetings: October 20 & 21st

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Giga Metals and Mitsubishi Corporation announced the signing of a Joint Venture Transaction on August 15, 2022 (read the news release here).

Mitsubishi bought 15% of joint venture company Hard Creek Nickel Corp. for $8 million.

Giga Metals now owns 85% of Hard Creek Nickel, which contains all the assets associated with the Turnagain nickel project.

Giga Metals is the operator of the joint venture.

PFS to come in first half of 2023

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to develop the Turnagain nickel/cobalt project in Canada and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in H1 2023.

Story continues

CONTACTS:

Giga Metals Corporation

Holly Millar

Director of Communications

604 681 2300

hmillar@gigametals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com