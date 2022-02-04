U.S. markets closed

Giga-tronics to Announce Third Quarter Results and a Conference call on February 8, 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also, on February 8, 2022, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results and to provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 toll free or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 6926 602#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management’s views as of February 8, 2022, only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated

CONTACT: Contact: Lutz Henckels Chief Financial Officer (925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com


