U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    -0.61 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1519
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9150
    -0.1720 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,333.17
    +9.33 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.49
    +3.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Giga-tronics Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Gresham Worldwide

Giga-tronics Incorporated
·5 min read
Giga-tronics Incorporated
Giga-tronics Incorporated

Transaction combines two companies positioned for growth in global defense industry

Combined entity offers extensive expertise and proven solutions in electronic defense and countermeasures, RF systems and components, power electronics and displays, supporting military customers at the most challenging time in decades

The combined companies have over 500 total customers, including over 40 tier-1 defense industry prime contractors and over 20 global defense ministry programs

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced the closing of a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”), providing for Giga’s reverse acquisition of Gresham from BitNile. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and electronic threat emulation systems and radio frequency (“RF”) filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, displays, automated test and missile launch.

The companies expect the transaction to generate synergies that will enable them to significantly enhance their position in the rapidly growing market for electronic countermeasures and RF solutions; driven by a heightened global awareness of the importance of electromagnetic spectrum superiority. Combined, the companies have over 500 total customers, including more than 40 tier-1 defense industry prime contractors and 20 global defense ministry programs.

The combined entities have generated annual revenue as of March 31, 2022 of approximately $35.4 million with a backlog of $31 million. More recently, Gresham announced increased booked orders for new business from $8.1 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, to over $10.0 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of over 23%, primarily driven by rising military tension around the world. Gresham expects ongoing global conflict and continued concerns regarding industry supply chains to drive bookings momentum through the end of 2022 and into 2023.

Jonathan Read, Giga’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, said, “The closing of the acquisition of Gresham comes at a critical juncture in the global defense industry. This transaction will enable us to scale operations with a combination of strong senior management, innovative and proprietary technology and enhanced engineering resources to capitalize on synergies across our operating subsidiaries. We expect that continued global tensions will provide the impetus for us to continue growing revenue and backlog into the foreseeable future. BitNile, Gresham’s parent company prior to this transaction, did an excellent job preparing Gresham for this acquisition and positioning it as a growth defense company.”

On September 8, 2022, Giga’s shareholders approved the Agreement, by which Giga acquired Gresham from BitNile. Under the terms of the Agreement, Giga acquired all of the outstanding shares of Gresham in exchange for 2,920,085 shares of Giga common stock and 514.8 shares of a new series of preferred stock that are convertible into an aggregate of 3,960,043 shares of Giga common stock, subject to potential adjustments. Giga also assumed Gresham’s outstanding equity awards representing the right to receive up to 749,626 shares of Giga common stock, on an as-converted basis.

Giga’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Market Group’s OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”, of which approximately 68% are beneficially owned by BitNile. Giga intends to pursue an uplisting to the NASDAQ stock market as soon as possible.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated
Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave integrated components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR/Electronic Warfare (“EW”) test products primarily used in EW test & emulation applications. www.gigatronics.com

About Gresham Worldwide Incorporated
Gresham Worldwide companies deliver solutions tailored and selected to enable mission critical applications for customers in defense, aerospace, medical, and transportation sectors. With operations on three continents, Gresham Worldwide serves the most respected and demanding customers in countries around the world. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. owns Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd, RELEC Electronics Ltd, Microphase Corporation and Gresham Power Electronics Ltd. The company delivers solutions for Electronic Defense and Countermeasures, Power Electronics and Displays, RF, Microwave & Millimeter Wave Solutions. www.greshamworldwide.com

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: Giga-tronics Investor Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications Valter Pinto, Managing Director PH: (212) 896-1254 Gresham@KCSA.com


Recommended Stories

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 18.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Bausch Health Clarifies Release Provisions Related to its Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (the "Company") clarified today certain provisions related to its previously announced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes (the "Existing Senior Notes") for new secured notes (the "New Secured Notes") and related solicitation of consent (the "Consent Solicitation") pursuant to the terms described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated Aug. 30, 2022 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum").

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. It is no secret that big technology stocks are undergoing a period of prolonged turmoil as […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different ways […]

  • Renowned strategist Tom Lee says inflation could be ‘falling far faster than expected’ — here's the 1 left-for-dead sector to bet on if that holds true

    It’s time to consider this contrarian play.

  • DWAC Stock Up As Trump SPAC Vote On Merger Deadline Adjourns

    DWAC stock rose as Digital World Acquisition said the SPAC's sponsor will extend the Trump merger deadline after investors reportedly voted no.

  • Why Rivian Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose sharply Thursday morning after the widely followed EV maker announced a new partnership. Rivian said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mercedes-Benz Van division of Daimler AG for a new joint venture to manufacture electric vans. The vehicles will be tailored for individual customers similar to the electric delivery vans (EDVs) Rivian currently produces for Amazon.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Is Flying High This Week

    Drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) delivered mixed results in its most recent quarter, but provided investors with a lot to get excited about in the years to come. The markets responded positively, sending AeroVironment shares up 24% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of midday Thursday. Perhaps no defense contractor has seen its profile raised more by the war in Ukraine than AeroVironment.

  • AMD stock receives Buy rating from Stifel

    AMD shares are moving higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

    Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • 10 Companies Raise Their Juicy Dividends Like Crazy

    What's better than a big fat S&P 500 dividend? One that's rising fast. And there's a surprising number of S&P 500 stocks doing it.

  • 3 Real Estate Stocks That Are Passive-Income All-Stars

    A growing number of investors are seeking the safety and consistency of dividend stocks in light of recent market volatility. After all, these types of equities have long proven their ability to provide passive income, but some dividend stocks outshine others when it comes to reliability. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Realty Income (NYSE: O), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) are three real estate stocks that are passive income all-stars, with long track records of above-average dividend yields.

  • Asana stock surges on earnings, outlook boost

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Asana.