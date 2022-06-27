U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.11
    -11.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,438.26
    -62.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.55
    -83.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +2.23 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4790
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,914.34
    -443.68 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    -6.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Giga-tronics to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call on June 29, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giga-tronics Incorporated
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GIGA
Giga-tronics Incorporated
Giga-tronics Incorporated

DUBLIN, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 26, 2022 and to provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (866) 374-5140 toll free, or (404) 400-0571 and enter PIN Code 66970124#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of June 29, 2022, only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated

CONTACT: Contact: Lutz Henckels Chief Financial Officer (925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 29% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). However, the company's...

  • Nike Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Nike beats on earnings, company board authorizes $188 billion buyback program

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at Nike's stock following its Q4 earnings beat, along with its share buyback program its company board announced.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is On Fire Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a newly minted commercial-stage biopharma, is set for a strong session today. Ahead of the opening bell this morning, Axsome released an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it has received the proposed labeling from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the experimental major depressive disorder drug known as AXS-05. The FDA reportedly sent Axsome this long-awaited regulatory update last Friday.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Two Days

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bristol-Myers...

  • Why Amazon Stock Slid Today

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be pulling back from the stock today after its shares climbed nearly 10% last week, as they assess the risk of a potential economic slowdown. Investors temporarily got excited about some stocks last week, pushing up the Nasdaq Composite by about 7.4%, but that excitement appears to have tapered off today.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • “I Dare All Meme Stock Maniacs”: Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cliff Asness’ short position on AMC and his top 10 stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Asness portfolio, go directly to Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 5 Picks. 2022 is not the year of meme stocks, the darlings of […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A strange thing is happening on Wall Street: After months of falling stock prices and rising pessimism, some respected analysts are predicting that technology stocks have bottomed. Analysts expect it to generate an earnings per share of $3.44 this year and $4.53 next year.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Bank of America Could Lose $44 Billion in a Severe Recession. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The Federal Reserve recently released the results of its annual stress testing, in which it puts the largest banks in the country through a set of hypothetical severe economic conditions akin to a severe recession. This year, the Fed was not messing around. Between the fourth quarter of 2021 and through the first quarter of 2024, the Fed's hypothetical scenario included unemployment rising above 10%, commercial real estate prices dropping 40%, and stock prices dropping 55%.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Griffin’s history and his views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. Ken Griffin was always […]

  • Plug Power bought a company for $123 million. That investment is about to become its biggest business

    "One of the reasons the sales funnel for electrolyzers continues to grow is because of the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine," says Plug Power chief executive Marsh.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.