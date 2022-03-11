U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Giga-tronics to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Giga-tronics Incorporated
·2 min read
  • GIGA
Giga-tronics Incorporated
Giga-tronics Incorporated

DUBLIN, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today announced that Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Read, CEO of Gresham Worldwide, will participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held in-person at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California, March 13-15, 2022. Dr. Henckels and Mr. Read will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the plans for the combined company going forward.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, please visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR/EW test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations 203.972.9200 gigatronics@imsinvestorrelations.com Contact: Lutz Henckels Executive Vice President, CFO, COO lhenckels@gigatronics.com (925) 328-4650 ext. 4698


