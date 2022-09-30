U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the gigabit passive optical network market are Huawei, Cisco, Calix, ADTRAN, Alcatel-lucent, Himachal Futuristic Communications, MACOM, Infiniti Technologies, Fiber Optic Telecom, Hitachi, FiberHome, DASAN Zhone, Allied Telesis, Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323875/?utm_source=GNW
, and ECI Telecom.

The global gigabit passive optical network is expected to grow from $10.91 billion in 2021 to $12.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The gigabit passive optical network market is expected to reach $22.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR 15.5%.

The gigabit passive optical network market consists of the sale of gigabit passive optical networks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for consolidating multiple services onto a single fiber transport network.A Gigabit passive optical network refers to a telecommunications network that helps the providers bring fiber optic cabling and signals to the user.

This helps to increase the bandwidth over a long range. It is used to deliver voice, data, and video services at gigabit speeds.

The main types of gigabit passive optical network are optical line terminals (OLT), optical network terminals (ONT), and passive optical splitters.An optical line terminal refers to a device that serves as the service provider’s endpoint.

This helps to perform a conversion between the electrical signals used by the service provider’s equipment and the fiber optic signals. The various components include products and services that involve several technologies such as 2.5 GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. The various applications include fiber to the home (FTTH), fiber to the building (FTTB), fiber to the curb (FTTC), fiber to the node (FTTN), and mobile backhaul. It is employed in residential, commercial, and other end users.

Asia Pacific was the largest market in the gigabit passive optical network market in 2021. The regions covered in the gigabit passive optical network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The gigabit passive optical network market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gigabit passive optical network market statistics, including gigabit passive optical network industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gigabit passive optical network market share, detailed gigabit passive optical network market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gigabit passive optical network industry. This gigabit passive optical network market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the growth of the gigabit passive optical network (GPON) market going forward.Broadband refers to high-speed internet access that is always faster than traditional dial-up access.

A Gigabit passive optical network helps to increase high bandwidth with a long reach and acts as a support connection to both LANs (local area networks) and wide area networks and can increase the broadband speed.For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a Paris-based international organization, high-speed broadband subscriptions grew by 15% across all the 38 OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation) countries from June 2020 to June 2021.

It also states that high-speed broadband makes up 32% of fixed broadband subscriptions across 38 countries. Therefore, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is driving the growth of gigabit passive optical networks.

New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the gigabit passive optical network market.Major companies operating in the gigabit passive optical network sector are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Calix Inc., a US-based telecommunications company, launched a new network innovation platform, AXOS, which works on intelligent access EDGE technology. This technology helps in managing 10G services in most remote and challenging geographies and also contains new alarm aggregation and analysis capabilities which help to increase the internet speed faster.

In March 2021, Cisco Systems, a US-based technology conglomerate, acquired Acacia Communications Inc. for a deal amount of $4.5 billion. This acquisition helps Cisco to enter into new innovative markets such as software, optics, and silicon. Also, this acquisition helps Cisco to develop its “Internet for the Future” strategy faster. Acacia Communication, Inc. is a US-based optical networking strategy and technology company.

The countries covered in the gigabit passive optical network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323875/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


