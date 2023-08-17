GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) shareholders have endured a 26% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is a pleasure to report that the GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is up 120% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 26% in the last year, well below the market return.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year GigaCloud Technology grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

GigaCloud Technology's revenue is actually up 20% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While GigaCloud Technology shareholders are down 26% for the year, the market itself is up 2.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 120% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GigaCloud Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with GigaCloud Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

