Gigaforce Welcomes Former Verisk Claims Exec as Chief Strategy Officer

Focused claims and subrogation experience will help drive product direction and go-to-market strategy going forward

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigaforce, an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin May as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.



With more than 30 years of insurance industry experience specific to claims and subrogation, May is accustomed to finding innovative solutions to which improve existing processes. He specializes in creating teams empowered to think outside-the-box as it relates to problem-solving for internal and external customers. At Gigaforce, May will not only help direct new feature and functionality development for the Gigaforce platform, but also solidify the company’s continuing go-to-market strategy and identification of additional applications for the Gigaforce platform beyond subrogation.

“We are moving fast to meet industry needs and are pleased to have been selected as part of the Plug And Play Batch 11,” said Sanjeev Chaudhry, CEO of Gigaforce. “It’s recognition like this that made us realize we had a need for a more focused executive strategy position immediately, and Kevin has a broad perspective on the industry which is already delivering valuable insights.”

Most recently, May served as vice president of product innovation and subrogation for Verisk Claims. Prior to Verisk, he led Amali Solutions Group, LLC, Reclaim Software Solutions, and Acclaim Resource Partners, the latter two dedicated to creating targeted solutions to reduce transactional costs of subrogation payment processing and increasing insurer revenues by providing superior service to their policyholders. May also volunteers extensively, serving six years as an executive board member for the National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP), and serving as a mentor with the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) since 2017.

“There is so much potential for improvement in the claims process,” said May. “Blockchain is capable of introducing new levels of transparency and connectivity into subrogation, in particular, but there are many more applications for distributed ledge technology (DLT) in insurance. I’m very impressed with the Gigaforce platform and company culture, and I’m looking forward to seeing the improvements we can make in the industry going forward.”

Already in use with insurance organizations, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs), the SaaS-based Gigaforce platform securely integrates all data, documents, and processes in one place, thus providing a single source of truth and smart contract execution with complete visibility. Gigaforce combines heterogeneous data, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to create a next-generation subrogation solution that is right for any insurance organization. The Gigaforce platform increases efficiency and reduces cycle time through digital workflow and mobile technology, while improving business efficiency with machine learning (ML)-automated document redaction of protected health information (PHI) and personally-identifiable information (PII).

At the upcoming InsurTech Connect show in Las Vegas (October 4-6, 2021), Gigaforce will be exhibiting at Kiosk #K31 in the Innovation Alley as part of the InsurTech NY presence.

About Gigaforce

Gigaforce Inc. is an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform which combines artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to expedite subrogation, recovery, and salvage processing for insurance ecosystems, including insurers, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs). For more information, please visit www.Gigaforce.io.

