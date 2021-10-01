U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.93
    +48.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,335.71
    +491.79 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.03
    +90.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.88
    +38.51 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.82
    +0.79 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.51 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0084 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0350
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,712.22
    +4,383.05 (+10.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.15
    +97.07 (+8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Gigaforce Welcomes Former Verisk Claims Exec as Chief Strategy Officer

Gigaforce
·3 min read

Focused claims and subrogation experience will help drive product direction and go-to-market strategy going forward

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigaforce, an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin May as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

With more than 30 years of insurance industry experience specific to claims and subrogation, May is accustomed to finding innovative solutions to which improve existing processes. He specializes in creating teams empowered to think outside-the-box as it relates to problem-solving for internal and external customers. At Gigaforce, May will not only help direct new feature and functionality development for the Gigaforce platform, but also solidify the company’s continuing go-to-market strategy and identification of additional applications for the Gigaforce platform beyond subrogation.

“We are moving fast to meet industry needs and are pleased to have been selected as part of the Plug And Play Batch 11,” said Sanjeev Chaudhry, CEO of Gigaforce. “It’s recognition like this that made us realize we had a need for a more focused executive strategy position immediately, and Kevin has a broad perspective on the industry which is already delivering valuable insights.”

Most recently, May served as vice president of product innovation and subrogation for Verisk Claims. Prior to Verisk, he led Amali Solutions Group, LLC, Reclaim Software Solutions, and Acclaim Resource Partners, the latter two dedicated to creating targeted solutions to reduce transactional costs of subrogation payment processing and increasing insurer revenues by providing superior service to their policyholders. May also volunteers extensively, serving six years as an executive board member for the National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP), and serving as a mentor with the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) since 2017.

“There is so much potential for improvement in the claims process,” said May. “Blockchain is capable of introducing new levels of transparency and connectivity into subrogation, in particular, but there are many more applications for distributed ledge technology (DLT) in insurance. I’m very impressed with the Gigaforce platform and company culture, and I’m looking forward to seeing the improvements we can make in the industry going forward.”

Already in use with insurance organizations, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs), the SaaS-based Gigaforce platform securely integrates all data, documents, and processes in one place, thus providing a single source of truth and smart contract execution with complete visibility. Gigaforce combines heterogeneous data, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to create a next-generation subrogation solution that is right for any insurance organization. The Gigaforce platform increases efficiency and reduces cycle time through digital workflow and mobile technology, while improving business efficiency with machine learning (ML)-automated document redaction of protected health information (PHI) and personally-identifiable information (PII).

At the upcoming InsurTech Connect show in Las Vegas (October 4-6, 2021), Gigaforce will be exhibiting at Kiosk #K31 in the Innovation Alley as part of the InsurTech NY presence.

About Gigaforce
Gigaforce Inc. is an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform which combines artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to expedite subrogation, recovery, and salvage processing for insurance ecosystems, including insurers, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs). For more information, please visit www.Gigaforce.io.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


Recommended Stories

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying High Today

    A prominent analyst just issued an upgrade of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and his rationale has the whole sector taking flight. Shares of Southwest, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) were all up more than 5% on Friday morning on commentary that the post-pandemic aviation recovery is far from over. It's been a turbulent few years for airline stocks, with shares initially hit hard by the pandemic on fears that the drop in travel demand would lead to a rash of airline bankruptcies.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

    Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said. "We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.

  • Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Dilution is Not Worth The Risk

    Although summertime is generally seen as a calmer period of the stock market, those rules do not apply in the high-growth small-cap universe. During the last quarter, Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATER) price went as low as US$3.04 and as high as US$19.10. Yet, short interest remains elevated. This article will look at the latest developments, as well as examine the state of the balance sheet.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Here's Why Smart Investors Are Watching Pinterest Right Now

    The market is turning sour on this image-based, social media business -- which could be an opportunity.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid