Gigamon Appoints Shane Buckley to President and CEO

·3 min read

Paul Hooper to step down after a 10-year run; Hooper will remain on the Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced the appointment of Shane Buckley as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, April 18, 2022. After 10 years, Paul Hooper is stepping down from the CEO role but will remain an active member of the Gigamon Board of Directors.

Shane Buckley, President and CEO of Gigamon
Shane Buckley, President and CEO of Gigamon

Under Hooper's leadership, Gigamon became the trusted market leader in network visibility and security solutions. Serving the world's most demanding enterprises, Gigamon provides the tools and expertise required in today's evolving threat landscape to help optimize and secure over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, hundreds of government agencies and educational organizations, as well as over 4,000 marquee enterprise customers worldwide including Lockheed Martin, AWS, Clemson University, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Under Armour and the Department of Defense.

A New Frontier: Deep Observability

Buckley will lead the next evolution of Gigamon as the company invests in and seeks to lead the emerging deep observability market. Gigamon offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of cloud, security, and observability tools. This powerful combination enables enterprises to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing modern hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result, enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud.

"As President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Shane demonstrated his abilities as a world-class executive by co-leading the company through both highly successful quarters in parallel with navigating the challenges of the global pandemic," said Paul Hooper, outgoing CEO at Gigamon. "I am confident in passing the torch to Shane as I believe this marks an appropriate time for a transition in leadership as the company embarks on its next growth phase. I am leaving the company in good hands with a trusted, proven leader and friend."

Buckley has served as the President and COO at Gigamon for four years where he has expanded the company's business and markets worldwide. Buckley's experience in creating new market categories, such as the creation of the wide-area network (WAN) optimization category, is invaluable as Gigamon expands its deep observability offerings.

"Enterprises are quickly shifting toward hybrid and multi-cloud deployments to accelerate digital transformation initiatives but, unfortunately, they must contend with an ever-more dangerous threat landscape," said Buckley. "I look forward to entering this new phase of growth focused on addressing the evolving requirements of our customers by investing in the deep observability solutions required to achieve the full agility of a resilient digital infrastructure without risk."

Prior to joining Gigamon in 2018, Buckley served as the CEO at Xirrus and President and CEO of Rohati Systems bringing over 20 years of executive management experience to Gigamon.

To learn more about Gigamon, visit: https://www.gigamon.com/company/company-information.html

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination enables IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

SOURCE Gigamon

